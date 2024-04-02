HPH Announces Change of Independent Auditor

GUANGZHOU, China, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HPH) (“HPH” or the “Company”), today announced that with approval from the audit committee and the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company, it has changed its independent auditor from Marcum Asia CPAs LLP (“Marcum Asia” or the “Former Auditor”) to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (“Deloitte” or the “Successor Auditor”) effective March 29, 2024.



The audit reports of Marcum Asia on the financial statements of the Company as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 and in the subsequent interim period through March 29, 2024, there have been no disagreements (as described under Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F) between the Company and Marcum Asia on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures. None of “reportable events”, as that term is described in Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of Form 20-F, occurred within the two fiscal years of the Company ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 and subsequently up to the date of dismissal.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Marcum for its professionalism and quality of services rendered to the Company over the past years. The Company is working closely with Deloitte and Marcum to ensure a seamless transition.

About HPH

Established in 2010, HPH is dedicated to becoming a leading provider for intelligent home and enterprise services. Guided by the mission to enhance the quality of life for all families, HPH focuses on two core driving forces: “technological intelligence” and “capital investments,” with a global strategic perspective. It identifies high-quality enterprises with potential on a global scale and engages in investment and operations in areas such as asset allocation, education and study tours, cultural tours, sports events, healthcare and elderly care, and family governance.

HPH currently owns Fanhua Inc., a leading technology-driven financial services platform in China, and Fanhua Puyi Fund Distribution Co., Ltd., a leading independent wealth management service provider in China. It has signed an agreement to acquire controlling interests in Singapore White Lingjun Pte. Ltd.

HPH was formerly known as Puyi Inc., and it was renamed on March 13, 2024 to reflect its strategic transformation.

Forward-looking Statements

