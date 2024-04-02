Qifu Technology Provides Updates on Share Repurchase Plans

SHANGHAI, China, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) (“Qifu Technology” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today provided updates on its share repurchase plans.



On June 20, 2023, the Company announced a share repurchase plan (the “2023 Share Repurchase Plan”), whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) or Class A ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to US$150 million during the 12-month period from June 20, 2023. As of March 28, 2024, the Company had utilized substantially all of the total authorized value for the 2023 Share Repurchase Plan----the Company had in aggregate purchased 9,348,543 ADSs in the open market for a total amount of US$149,979,804 (inclusive of commissions) at an average price of US$16.02 per ADS pursuant to the plan. The Company intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

On March 12, 2024, the board of directors of the Company approved a new share repurchase plan (the “2024 Share Repurchase Plan”), under which the Company may repurchase up to US$350 million worth of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares over the following 12 months starting from April 1, 2024. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations, including the requirements of Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has commenced execution of the 2024 Share Repurchase Plan.

