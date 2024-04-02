Tacos by the Slice! Taco John's Introduces a Flavor Fiesta with Made-to-Order Taco Pizza, Available Now for a Limited Time

Brand Launches Taco Pizza Thursday Offer for Rewards Program Members

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No jokes today... Taco John’s® is uniting pizza and taco lovers with the ultimate culinary collab, the Taco Pizza. Crafted with seven layers of beefy, cheesy, Fiesta-saucy taco toppings atop a crispy, oven-baked crust, Taco Pizza is now available for a limited time at the company’s nearly 400 participating locations.



Sized right for sharing or solo, Taco Pizza starts with a hearty 10-inch* round corn and wheat flour crust topped with creamy refried beans, seasoned 100% North American beef and Taco John’s four cheese blend, savory Fiesta sauce and crunchy tortilla chips all baked to crispy, melty deliciousness. It’s finished with crisp shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes, for seven total layers of tasty taco toppings!

Bigger, bolder, better than other quick-service Mexican offerings, the new Taco Pizza delivers all the crave-worthy goodness fans expect from Taco John's. The new menu item comes in a signature pizza box with eight slices, and is available in-store or in the drive-thru for just $9.99.

“We’re always pushing to innovate, and Taco John's Taco Pizza brings together what people love about tacos and pizza, with our signature bold flavors and quality ingredients. We are excited to give eaters everywhere another way to enjoy tasty taco deliciousness, one slice at a time,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation.

Starting this week, members of Taco John’s Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty program can enter promo code TACOPIZZA in the app to receive a special “Taco Pizza Thursday” offer: $2 off (1) Taco Pizza. The offer will be available using promo code TACOPIZZA in the Taco John’s app each Thursday in April (April 4-25).

*Slight variations in crust size may occur.

**Guests must have the Taco John’s app and be a member of Bigger Bolder Rewards to receive and redeem the $2 off (1) Taco Pizza offer. Download the app, sign up for Bigger Bolder Rewards and select MORE to enter the promo code, TACOPIZZA. Offer can be redeemed once per Thursday per Rewards member.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday since 1989 and everyday value starting at $2, $3 and $4 on the ValuEST Menu. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2023” under the “Mexican Food” category and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chains Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

