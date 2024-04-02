Indegene Hosts Inaugural Strategic Advisory Board Meeting Chaired By Renowned Global Biopharma Leader Jill DeSimone

PRINCETON, N.J., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, hosted its first Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) meeting recently in New Jersey, chaired by Jill DeSimone, a well-known biopharma leader, with over four decades of global experience. She has previously worked with industry giants such as Bristol Myers Squibb, and Teva, and was the President of US Oncology at Merck.



Under Jill's leadership, the SAB aims to propel Indegene's market and customer growth by infusing outside expertise, perspective, and thought leadership. This will fuel Indegene’s next phase of growth and provide active guidance for strategic planning. With senior leaders, executives, and c-suite from the clinical, medical, and commercial sectors of leading pharma and biotech companies as members, SAB will focus on offering insights and perspectives on industry changes over the next 5-7 years and their implications for Indegene’s strategic direction.

"The Strategic Advisory Board will be pivotal to Indegene’s success, signifying our commitment to growth and innovation”, said Gaurav Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Indegene. “This board is instrumental in refining our strategies to excel in the rapidly evolving life sciences sector, ensuring we remain at the forefront of leveraging modern technology to advance patient care and enhance operational efficiency.”

“I am honored to chair Indegene's Strategic Advisory Board and work alongside such a talented group of industry leaders, and with such a great company”, said Jill DeSimone. “Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to anticipate the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and guide Indegene towards a future marked by continued growth, innovation, and transformative impact".

