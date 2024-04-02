Talisker Intersects 38.17 g/t Au over 5.20 Metres from the Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce additional high-grade drill results highlighted by 38.17 g/t Au over 5.20 metres at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.

Key Points:

Talisker initiated resource conversion drilling on October 17, 2023, with 15,000 metres of planned drilling and completed the program on February 15, 2024.

Hole SB-2024-008A intersected 97.40 g/t Au over 2.00 metres within a broader intercept of 38.17 g/t Au over 5.20 metres on the Alhambra Vein.

on the Alhambra Vein. Hole SB-2024-011 intersected 9.58 g/t Au over 1.90 metres within a broader intercept of 4.22 g/t Au over 8.15 metres on the BK-9870 Vein

on the BK-9870 Vein The resource conversion drill program focused on increasing confidence in the Alhambra, BK and BK-9870 Veins.

A total of 81 drill holes were drilled during the resource conversion program, totaling 14,949 metres.

All 2023 assays have been received. Currently, there are 896 samples from the 2024 Q1 drilling program at the assay laboratory awaiting to be received.

SB-2024-008A Hole Description

All assays have been received.

Located in the King block and hosted in diorite intrusive.

Intersected Alhambra Vein from 176.3-177.3m.

SB-2024-011 Hole Description

All assays have been received.

Located in the King block and hosted in diorite intrusive.

Intersected BK-9870 Vein from 201.15-203.35m and 208.45-211.50m.



Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Hole SB-2024-008A and 2024-011 Drill Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Interpreted Structure SB-2024-008A 176.3 176.8 0.5 45.70 Alhambra Vein

SB-2024-008A 176.8 177.3 0.5 336.00 SB-2024-008A 177.3 177.8 0.5 5.71 Vein Halo SB-2024-008A 177.8 178.3 0.5 2.19 SB-2024-008A 178.3 179 0.7 1.18 SB-2024-008A 179 180 1 1.78 SB-2024-008A 180 181 1 0.99 SB-2024-011 203.35 203.85 0.5 4.57 Vein Halo

SB-2024-011 203.85 204.35 0.5 5.33 SB-2024-011 204.35 205.35 1 2.19 SB-2024-011 205.35 206.5 1.15 0.99 SB-2024-011 206.5 207.5 1 3.23 SB-2024-011 207.5 208 0.5 1.85 SB-2024-011 208 208.5 0.5 1.98 SB-2024-011 208.5 209.6 1.1 2.54 BK-9870 Vein

SB-2024-011 209.6 211 1.4 11.35 SB-2024-011 211 211.5 0.5 4.62 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2024-008A has a collar orientation of Azimuth 357.5; Dip -57. Diamond drill hole SB-2024-011 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 218.5; Dip -45.5. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release



All reported drill assay results are available on the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker’s Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Plan view showing locations of SB-2024-008A and 2024-011 in relation to the proposed Mustang Mine development.









Figure 2: Cross section showing the SB-2024-008A drill hole intersection on the Alhambra Vein.









Figure 3: Cross section showing the SB-2024-011 drill hole intersection on the BK-9870 Vein.





