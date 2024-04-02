EnviroGold Global Announces Webinar to be held on April 9, 2024, led by CEO David Cam and CTO Brock Hill

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular-resource economy, will be hosting a live and interactive webinar on April 9, 2024 at 4:30PM EDT, led by Chief Executive Officer David Cam and Chief Technology Officer Brock Hill.

Chairman Allan Bezanson will provide opening remarks. Mr. Cam and Mr. Hill will give a presentation to outline the following details:

Discussion around the previously announced NI 43-101 (follow link here)

The Company’s upcoming commercialization plans and deployment of a working plant

An update on the Company’s proprietary technology



Following the presentation management will participate in an interactive Q&A session.

David Cam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “As co-founder of EnviroGold, I am very excited to be given the opportunity to take our best-in-class proprietary leaching technology through to the commercialization process and beyond. I am equally excited to engage with the Company’s investor base and plan to be very communicative and accessible to the investing community moving forward as we take our technology into commercialization later this year.”

Please register for the webinar via the link below

ZOOM DETAILS

When: Apr 9, 2024 04:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Envirogold Global

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DThu0EcrRgyRg1D1qxYY1w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company that uses proprietary technologies to enable mining companies worldwide to recover valuable metals from mine tailings and reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes and by-products from mining while maximizing return for its shareholders. The Company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by enabling mining companies to profitably reprocess and remediate mine waste (tailings) and smelter by products to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and nickel. The Company has adopted a royalty model for its technology by licensing the NVRO process to customers.

Further Information

Mr. David Cam

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 281.851.7743

Email: InvestorRelations@EnviroGoldGlobal.com

Website: www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.