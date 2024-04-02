Cheer Holding Secures National Patent for Groundbreaking NFT Trading Method and System

BEIJING, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding," or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced the acquisition of a national patent certificate for its "Method and System for NFT Trading" from the National Intellectual Property Office. This pioneering invention tackles the security challenges and content protection limitations present in digital collectible transactions, ensuring both transactional security and content integrity for digital collectibles. By enabling secure and seamless transactions and transfers of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), this achievement solidifies the Company's position as an industry powerhouse in the field of blockchain technology.

The patented invention encompasses various aspects of NFT trading technology, including robust buyer and seller authentication, precise grayscale analysis of authenticated seller's digital collectible frame images to extract the unique address code associated with each digital collectible. These frame images are ingeniously utilized as watermarks, forming watermark composite images, from which all digital watermark images are derived. Rigorous watermark usability testing is performed to identify the optimal watermark image. Leveraging this image, the seller's digital collectibles are securely encrypted, and a comprehensive digital collectible transaction contract is generated. Upon the successful execution of the contract, the buyer receives the pixel displacement count and address code of the best watermark image associated with the purchased digital collectibles.

NFT trading systems have rapidly gained global prominence as a transformative digital asset trading ecosystem. Leveraging blockchain technology, these systems facilitate the trading and transfer of non-fungible tokens, unlocking a multitude of versatile applications and opportunities.

This issuance of the invention patent for the Company’s groundbreaking NFT trading method and system marks an exciting milestone for Cheer Holding, which is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the blockchain technology domain. This patent underscores the Company’s commitment and visionary approach to drive the widespread adoption and advancement of NFT trading systems on a global scale.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.

With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

