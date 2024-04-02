The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Reports Record-Breaking Sales of Over $250 Million in Opening Week

Howard Hughes Announces Unprecedented Sales Velocity at New Residential Project

Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects in Greater Houston, Texas Area

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) today reported record-breaking sales of over $250 million in the opening week at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands, a new condominium project in the award-winning community of The Woodlands®, Texas. The project’s unprecedented sales velocity amidst the launch of its sales gallery reflects strong demand for the new residential project designed by Robert A. Stern Architects in the Greater Houston area, which closed out its first week of sales with over 50% of residences under contract.

The first Ritz-Carlton branded, standalone condominiums for sale in Texas, the 111-unit development sits on the last available large-scale residential site on Lake Woodlands, spanning roughly eight acres across approximately 1,200 feet of premier lakefront shoreline. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands offers a breadth of superior amenities and lifestyle offerings that set a new standard for luxury residential living in the Texas real estate market.

“Since the commencement of sales, the reception to The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands has reinforced the overwhelming demand for this incomparable residential project—and reflected our steadfast commitment to masterful planning, quality design, and creating unique experiences that make our communities among the most sought-after places to live in the country,” said David R. O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes.

One of the most celebrated architecture firms in the world, Robert A.M. Stern Architects brings its signature modern classicism and refined aesthetic to The Woodlands with a new condominium project inspired by the storied Texas estates by architect John F. Staub. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will provide residents with an exceptional living experience and country-club atmosphere featuring outdoor and wellness amenities and concierge services that embody the overall sophisticated, timeless elegance of the property.

“We are seeing remarkable sales momentum for this project which brings a new level of luxury and lifestyle to The Woodlands ,” said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes. “We are proud to introduce this one-of-a-kind residential project to the Texas market and continue to provide residents of The Woodlands the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds—sought-after urban amenities and walkability within The Woodlands Town Center set alongside the natural beauty of the 200-acre freshwater shore of Lake Woodlands.”

The Woodlands is a 28,500-acre, vibrant regional business hub and culturally rich community located 27 miles north of Downtown Houston, integrated into a natural setting with 28% of the community dedicated to open greenspace. Along with its convenient access to cultural, retail, and culinary attractions, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands provides a sought-after lifestyle for today’s discerning buyer in one of the nation’s top-selling communities.

Sales appointments continue in the project’s 4,000-square-foot sales gallery located at the company’s headquarters in The Woodlands, which is now open for private appointments. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive listing brokerage for the project. For more information and to schedule an appointment at the sales gallery, please contact sales.info@theresidencesatthewoodlands.com or visit The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands website.

Following the project’s strong sales momentum and the rapid pace of contracting, construction is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of this year.

About The Woodlands®

The Woodlands, a 28,500-acre award-winning master planned community located 27 miles north of Downtown Houston, is a vibrant regional business hub and culturally rich community, continually ranked among the best places to live in America. The Woodlands is home to 123,000 people, with nearly 72,000 people working in the community, which offers an unprecedented 28% of green space, leading the way among master planned communities that practice environmental preservation. The Woodlands has received numerous past accolades including the Vision Award, Development of Distinction from the Urban Land Institute; three-time honoree of “Master Planned Community of the Year,” four-time recipient of “Humanitarian of the Year” and “Trailblazer of the Year” in 2018 by the Greater Houston Builders Association; American Trails Developer Award; Environmental Planning Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects, Texas Chapter Houston Section. The Woodlands is a community of Howard Hughes , which supports over 180 local causes in the Houston region through its HHCares program. For more information, visit www.thewoodlands.com . For additional details, find us on Facebook and Instagram and X.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

