Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce a joint initiative with its partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), to embark on an ambitious drilling program in the Mankota area of Saskatchewan.



HEVI and NAH are planning to drill up to nine joint development wells (the “New Wells”) which are expected to spud between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, subject to surface and environmental restrictions. With HEVI’s 20% working interest in the New Wells, the Company is positioned to capitalize on this strategic expansion, building upon three existing helium discoveries at Mankota, including the commercially viable 2-31 Well, as defined herein and as outlined in the Company’s press release on February 26, 2024 . The Company intends to work with NAH over the coming months to determine specific well locations and timelines.

“NAH’s decision to pursue drilling of an incremental six to nine wells demonstrates confidence in our ongoing partnership, builds on our existing three helium discoveries at Mankota, and highlights the opportunity to unlock value from HEVI’s 5.6 million acres of prospective land in Saskatchewan,” said Greg Robb, CEO of the Company. “HEVI is truly unique among our peer group, offering investors access to a very active, growth-oriented company with indirect exposure to the industry’s leading Canadian helium producer in privately-held NAH. Further, we are the only public helium company with three helium discoveries, an additional six to nine new wells targeted to commence drilling within the next year, and a healthy balance sheet with positive working capital.”

The additional drilling and development of the New Wells provides HEVI multiple catalysts and potential news events from now until the Company achieves first helium sales, expected in 2025. The Company is also pleased to confirm that HEVI has acquired an additional four sections of land (“4 Crown Sections”) that was previously unleased and is adjacent to existing HEVI and NAH development in the Mankota area, effectively filling in an area near the heart of existing helium activity.

HEVI Upcoming Milestones and Catalysts - 2024 / 2025





The accompanying map provides a visual overview of the Mankota area, showing existing wells and the location of the proposed 12-30 helium processing facility.





2-31 Well

Negligible volumes of water were produced at the 2-31 Well, a positive indication for helium recovery and processing.

9-18 Well

The 9-18 Well is awaiting stimulation, with timing subject to surface conditions.

9-35 Well

HEVI’s discovery well at 9-35-3-9W3 (“9-35 Well”) has been shut-in for the requisite 21-day period to collect reservoir pressure data for interpretation. The Company and NAH are currently evaluating the results to determine next steps.



14-20 Location

HEVI and NAH intend to drill an offset location to the 2-31 Well (the “14-20 Location”) designed to further delineate the helium pool. Due to environmental restrictions, the 14-20 Location will not be drilled until after September 15, 2024.



New Well drilling program

HEVI and NAH intend to drill six to nine New Wells, inclusive of the 14-20 Location, on the joint lands noted in the accompanying map, placing the New Wells in proximity to NAH’s producing Mankota pool and as a continuation of the trend being developed at Mankota.



12-30 Facility

A final investment decision ("FID") on the 12-30 Facility is expected subsequent to further delineation of the adjacent helium pool, followed by construction and commissioning, with the goal of supporting first helium sales in 2025.

HEVI intends to continue updating the market on significant events and developments as information becomes available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

