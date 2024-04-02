Connections Wellness Group first outpatient mental health provider to offer Cognia-accredited private school education at no cost to all its patients

Patients can earn school credits while undergoing mental and behavioral health treatment

DALLAS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Connections Wellness Group (CWG), a behavioral health organization, announced it is the first in Texas to earn Cognia® accreditation to provide education programs to patients.

This accreditation allows patients as young as 8 to receive fully transferable school credits while enrolled in a CWG intensive day therapy treatment program to improve their mental health and well-being.

"As of today, we have successfully served over 200 schools in North Texas. We firmly believe a child’s education should not suffer while in behavioral health treatment,” said Christopher Bennett, vice president of education at CWG. “Our intensive day therapy program provides a unique opportunity for patients to receive both necessary mental health treatment and fundamental education.”

The mission of Connections Wellness Group is to provide life-enriching care that connects patients to long-term wellness. To do that, CWG offers partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP). The PHP and IOP programs are conducted during the day and patients return home afterward. PHP is typically four hours a day, five days a week, and IOP is usually three hours a day, three days a week. Both programs focus on group therapy, medication management, clinical evaluations and—for youth and adolescents—two hours of schoolwork each day.

Class credits earned through the program are transferable to any school in Texas. Patients can also recover missing credits, if needed. CWG teachers are state-licensed or have advanced degrees, which enhances their ability to provide education to patients in different settings.

“This program allows for children to receive the care they need without skipping a beat at school,” said Christopher Hillary, parent of a CWG patient. “Giving children like mine the opportunity to receive the mental and behavioral health services they require while providing school credit opportunities is truly revolutionary.”

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.

CWG facilities in Texas provide both treatment and education for patients experiencing a mental health crisis, ensuring each child receives specialized care to fit their needs. These programs provide a structured, safe and therapeutic environment for those who may benefit from higher levels of care while dealing with issues such as depression, anxiety, self-injury, suicidal ideation, PTSD, substance use disorder and other high-risk behaviors. The intensive day therapy program provides adolescents with the tools to thrive mentally while continuing their education without falling behind.

About Connections Wellness Group

Connections Wellness Group is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based behavioral health services provider with 18 locations across Texas and Tennessee. The organization is focused on expanding access for adolescents and adults struggling with acute mental health challenges by providing strong continuity of care through convenient, innovative and high-touch individual and group services.

