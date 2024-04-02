Chemomab to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis on April 10, 2024

—“Breaking New Ground: Expert Perspectives on Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis” Will Feature Clinical, Academic and Patient Advocacy Leaders Discussing PSC Disease Management and Evolving Views on Clinical Development—



TEL AVIV, Israel, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat rare fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced it will host a live key opinion leader (KOL) virtual event on primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here.



The event, “Breaking New Ground: Expert Perspectives on Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis,” will feature Christopher Bowlus, MD (UC Davis Health), Ricky Safer (PSC Partners Seeking a Cure), and Massimo Pinzani, MD, PhD, (UCL Institute for Liver and Digestive Health, UPMC ISMETT), who will provide clinical and patient perspectives on PSC, a devastating rare liver disease with no FDA-approved therapies. They will discuss the urgent need for new PSC treatments and emerging developments that could facilitate new drug approvals.

Chemomab’s co-founder, CEO & CSO Adi Mor, PhD and CMO Matt Frankel, MD, will provide an overview of the CM-101 Phase 2 PSC clinical trial that will report topline results midyear 2024. CM-101 is a dual mechanism first-in-class monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a soluble protein that is a key driver of inflammatory and fibrotic pathways central to PSC and other fibro-inflammatory diseases.

A Q&A session will follow the presentations.

About Christopher Bowlus, MD

Chris Bowlus, MD is the Lena Valente Professor and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of California Davis School of Medicine. Dr. Bowlus has an active research program bridging the basic and clinical aspects of PSC and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), with the goal of bringing more effective treatments to patients. He is a founding member of the International PSC Study Group and leads the U.S,-based Consortium for Autoimmune Liver Disease. Dr. Bowlus is also active in supporting patient advocacy, serving as Co-Chair of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee of PSC Partners Seeking a Cure. He received his BA degree from the University of California San Diego and his MD degree from the St. Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Bowlus completed a Fellowship in Gastroenterology at the Yale University School of Medicine.

About Ricky Safer

Ricky Safer is a patient living with PSC and Founder and CEO of PSC Partners Seeking a Cure, a non-profit organization whose mission is to drive PSC research to identify treatments and a cure and provide education and support for those impacted by PSC. PSC Partners collaborates with researchers, clinicians, industry and regulators to accelerate PSC research and drug development. Its many initiatives include creation of a PSC Patient Registry, an international database to create a synthetic arm for later stage clinical trials, and regulatory-grade, validated Patient-Reported Outcome Measures for major PSC symptoms. Safer serves on a number of healthcare-related boards and steering committees. She is a frequent presenter at medical conferences and has co-authored numerous posters and peer-reviewed scientific studies. Safer received a BA with honors from the University of Michigan and an MA degree from Johns Hopkins University.

About Massimo Pinzani, MD, PhD, FRCP, FAASLD

Professor Massimo Pinzani is a clinical and translational hepatologist and Emeritus Professor of Medicine at University College London (UCL). Until 2023 he was Sheila Sherlock Chair of Hepatology and Director of the UCL Institute for Liver and Digestive Health. Prof. Pinzani is a pioneer in researching cellular and molecular mechanisms of liver fibrosis and diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to managing liver fibrotic diseases. He has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and has served as a board member of major hepatology and gastroenterology organizations, including the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), and as an associate editor of major journals in the field. Prof. Pinzani was recently appointed Scientific Director of UPMC-ISMETT, a renowned center for transplantation and advanced specialized therapies in Palermo, Italy.

About CM-101

Chemomab is assessing CM-101 as a potential treatment for PSC in the Phase 2 SPRING trial. CM-101 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a soluble protein that helps drive the inflammatory and fibrotic pathways central to PSC and other fibro-inflammatory diseases. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple fibro-inflammatory disorders. Data from a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients showed consistent, positive improvements in key inflammatory and fibrogenesis-related biomarkers, including several that may serve as a potential bridge to activity in PSC. Patient enrollment in the Phase 2 SPRING trial has been completed and a readout of topline data is expected midyear 2024. CM-101 has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and E.U. and was awarded FDA Fast Track designation.

A recording of the PSC KOL webinar will be available following the live session on Chemomab’s website at Chemomab Investor Relations - Presentations.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis has completed patient enrollment, with topline data expected midyear 2024. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

