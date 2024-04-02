Fashion Brand LOVALL Improves Fulfilment Productivity with Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse Management System

LONDON and ATLANTA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that U.K.-based fashion retailer LOVALL, formerly known as Love Leggings, is using Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to improve productivity by automating fulfilment and optimizing the use of existing warehouse space to hold three times as much inventory. The solution has enabled LOVALL to meet rising ecommerce order volumes without needing to hire additional resources, even during peak periods like this past November when order volumes increased by 28% compared to the same time the previous year.



“Our business has scaled from an Amazon marketplace that used manual- and paper-based systems to pick and pack orders weekly to a growing online fashion brand that fulfils orders daily with almost 100% accuracy using the Descartes solution,” said Chris Brian, Co-Founder of LOVALL. “Descartes has a strong track record of success in our industry with other high growth fashion brands. Its ecommerce WMS gives us a reliable and trusted technology foundation that can easily keep pace with our expanding business.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, Descartes’ ecommerce WMS helps direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers drive significant efficiencies across order fulfilment processes to provide a remarkable customer experience. The solution helps ensure retailers can ship on time, ship the right items, not oversell existing inventory, and have transparency into warehouse operations. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile-driven, multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into Descartes and third-party parcel shipment systems. The solution integrates with ecommerce platforms such as Shopify Plus, Brightpearl by Sage, NetSuite, Linnworks, Loop Returns and others, to accelerate implementation and time to value.

“We’re pleased that our ecommerce WMS is playing an important role in LOVALL’s growth and success,” said Johannes Panzer, Head of Industry Solutions for Ecommerce at Descartes. “The ecommerce market is fast-paced and demanding, and our warehouse and shipping solutions are designed to help companies at all stages of growth drive efficiencies and cost-savings in their fulfilment operations, easily flex to support peak and off-peak order volumes and achieve overall higher standards of customer service.”

Learn more about how LOVALL has scaled its fulfilment operations using Descartes’ ecommerce WMS in this Descartes Customer Success Story.

About LOVALL

WE ARE LOVALL… It's official, our brand name has evolved from Love Leggings to LOVALL. As a brand we began our journey as Love Leggings, launching in 2019 with the goal of becoming 'The Home of Leggings'. Since then we have expanded our product range beyond leggings and more recently evolved our brand name to LOVALL, becoming The Home of Leggings, Denim and Timeless Basics. Our vision remains the same; to be the most accessible and desirable brand for real women, with real bodies, in real life, offering the same premium quality, same reliability and the same product that you've all come to love. https://lovall.com/

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

