David Higley Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

Appointment Strengthens Firm’s Global Media & Technology Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that David Higley has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.



Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Higley will enhance the Firm’s Global Media & Technology practice providing strategic advice to clients globally in the media and interactive entertainment sectors.

Mr. Higley joins Perella Weinberg from Lazard, where he served as a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Interactive Media and Technologies Group, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and strategic advisory.

“We are delighted to welcome David to our Firm. He brings a depth of experience and a breadth of relationships in an active and growing segment of the market,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. “David has more than two decades of experience and has advised many of the leading media, entertainment and technology companies throughout his career. He will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Mr. Higley earned a JD from the University of Virginia and a BBA from the University of Southern California.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With more than 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

