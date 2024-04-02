TRU Staffing Partners Launches 2024 Data Privacy Jobs Report at IAPP GPS Conference

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and four-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced the release of its highly anticipated 2024 Data Privacy Jobs Report during IAPP’s Global Privacy Summit event in Washington, D.C. The report, packed with industry insights, crucial guidance, and market trends, provides hiring managers and job seekers in data privacy with valuable information for navigating the evolving job market.



Key highlights of TRU’s 2024 Data Privacy Jobs Report include:

The Perfect Storm : Analysis on why contract hiring is expected to surpass direct hiring in 2024

: Analysis on why contract hiring is expected to surpass direct hiring in 2024 Speed of Hire : Insights into the recruitment process and strategies for expediting hiring decisions

: Insights into the recruitment process and strategies for expediting hiring decisions The Real Cost of DIY Staffing : Evaluation of the risks and missed opportunities when staffing exclusively without the help of third-party agencies

: Evaluation of the risks and missed opportunities when staffing exclusively without the help of third-party agencies What’s Next for CPOs?: Projections and recommendations for Chief Privacy Officers in the coming years

Projections and recommendations for Chief Privacy Officers in the coming years Where Are the New Jobs?: Exploration of emerging roles and opportunities in data privacy, including what to expect from A.I.-centric jobs coming to market

Exploration of emerging roles and opportunities in data privacy, including what to expect from A.I.-centric jobs coming to market Point of Hire Compensation Benchmarks : Comparative data on compensation trends for data privacy professionals

: Comparative data on compensation trends for data privacy professionals Whose Salaries Are Spiking?: Analysis of salary increases and trends across different career stages and job categories

Analysis of salary increases and trends across different career stages and job categories Guidance for 2024: Actionable insights for navigating the job market in 2024 and beyond

“The 2024 Data Privacy Jobs Report is essential reading for hiring managers in data privacy, including Chief Privacy Officers (CPOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), General Counsels, and all privacy leaders,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO, TRU Staffing Partners. “The goal of this report is to arm all stakeholders responsible for privacy programs with the narrative and metrics to effectively advocate for headcount, budget appropriately for the level and amount of talent desired, execute a competitive interview process, understand options for talent acquisition, get approvals for third-party agencies like TRU, and ensure the most successful outcomes when pursuing talent.”

The launch of the 2024 Data Privacy Jobs Report coincides with the IAPP GPS (International Association of Privacy Practitioners Global Privacy Summit) in Washington, D.C., the largest annual privacy conference in the United States. TRU Staffing Partners will be hosting events its private conference room (Room 159B) during the event, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), 2022 (#4189), and 2023 (#4326); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175) and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2023 (Northeast #154); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

