The Judge Group Appoints Charlton Monsanto as Executive Vice President of Integrated Services and Innovation

WAYNE, Pa., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, an international leader in talent solutions, business technology consulting, learning, and managed services announces the appointment of Charlton Monsanto as Executive Vice President of Integrated Services and Innovation.



In this newly created position, Monsanto will play a pivotal role in overseeing and leading the development, communication, implementation, and execution of global enterprise grade services. His focus will be on creating capabilities and synergies across Judge’s talent, learning, and consulting businesses to help clients reimagine and transform their workforces.

With expertise in consulting, technology strategy and management, user experience strategy, business development, marketing, and sales, Monsanto brings over thirty years of experience. Throughout his career, Monsanto has held leadership positions at major corporations such as Capgemini, LiquidHub, and Prudential Fox & Roach, demonstrating a proven track record of success in developing and implementing innovative solutions for complex business challenges.

"Charlton is a highly respected leader with a deep understanding of the evolving technology landscape and its impact on business," said Brian T. Anderson, President of The Judge Group. "His extensive experience in building and scaling service offerings, combined with his passion for innovation, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our charge in expanding our portfolio and driving profitable growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining the company at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Monsanto. "I am confident that my experience and expertise will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities and delivering innovative solutions that benefit our clients across a host of industries."

Monsanto holds a Master of Science in Information Systems from Drexel University and is fluent in English, Dutch, and Spanish. He lives with his wife in Pennsylvania and is a devoted and passionate husband and father. In his extra time Charlton gives back to his community through fundraising, coaching young adults and mentoring.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in talent solutions, business technology consulting, learning, and managed services. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

