Insect Feed Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Protein Sources.

Insect Feed Market Expected to Surpass $2.2 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Growing Demand for Sustainable Protein Solutions.

Insects offer high-quality protein, essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them an attractive source of nutrition for various animal species. ” — Allied Market Research

The Insect Feed Market Size was valued at $261.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Insect offers high-quality protein, amino acids, and vitamins for livestock as well as pet food. Insect based diet for livestock can potentially replace soymeal in their diet. The nutritious quality of fly larvae, meal worms, silkworm, locusts, among others are used in the diets of pigs, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants. These insects offer 42%-63% higher protein content compared to traditional resources such as soymeal and fishmeal. Also, the palatability of insect feeds is higher and can replace 25 to 100% of soymeal and fishmeal depending on the animal for which it is being used.

The insect feed market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of feed products derived from insects. Insect-based feed has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential as a sustainable and nutritious alternative to traditional feed ingredients for livestock, aquaculture, and pets.

The market for insect feed has experienced rapid growth, driven by several factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for protein-rich feed ingredients to support the growing global population and the rising consumption of animal-based products. Insects are rich in protein, essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them an attractive source of nutrition for various animal species.

Additionally, insect-based feed is highly sustainable and environmentally friendly compared to conventional feed ingredients such as soybean meal and fishmeal. Insects can be raised on organic waste streams, agricultural by-products, and food waste, reducing the environmental footprint associated with feed production and contributing to circular economy principles.

The insect feed market is segmented based on insect type, application, and end-user industry. Common insect species used for feed production include black soldier fly, mealworms, crickets, and grasshoppers. These insects are processed into various forms such as meal, powder, oil, and whole insects to cater to different animal species and feeding requirements.

Applications of insect feed include poultry feed, swine feed, aquafeed, pet food, and others. Insect-based feed products are formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of different animal species and can be used as a partial or complete replacement for traditional feed ingredients.

End-user industries for insect feed include livestock farming, aquaculture, pet food manufacturing, and others. These industries are increasingly adopting insect-based feed products as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional feed ingredients, driving market growth.

Geographically, the insect feed market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are leading regions in terms of market share, driven by favorable regulatory frameworks, increasing investments in insect farming infrastructure, and growing consumer awareness of sustainable food production practices.

Key players in the insect feed market include insect farming companies, feed manufacturers, and research organizations. These companies focus on developing innovative insect rearing technologies, optimizing feed formulations, and expanding their distribution networks to capitalize on the growing demand for insect-based feed products globally.

Insect farming offers several sustainability advantages compared to traditional animal agriculture. Insects are highly efficient converters of feed into protein, requiring less land, water, and feed inputs per unit of protein produced compared to conventional livestock. Moreover, insect farming generates fewer greenhouse gas emissions and produces less waste, making it a more environmentally friendly option.

The regulatory landscape for insect-based feed varies across regions. While some countries have established regulations and guidelines for the production and use of insect-based feed, others are still in the process of developing regulatory frameworks. Clear and supportive regulations are essential for the growth of the insect feed industry, providing confidence to investors and consumers alike.

Ongoing research and innovation efforts are driving advancements in insect farming techniques, feed formulations, and processing technologies. Researchers are exploring novel insect species for feed production, optimizing rearing conditions to enhance growth and nutritional content, and developing scalable methods for processing insects into feed ingredients.

Consumer acceptance of insect-based products, including feed, plays a crucial role in market growth. While insect-based feed has gained traction in some regions, consumer awareness and acceptance vary globally. Education campaigns, marketing efforts, and product labeling initiatives can help raise awareness about the benefits of insect-based feed and address potential consumer concerns.

The insect feed market presents significant opportunities for investment and expansion. Insect farming startups, feed manufacturers, and technology providers are attracting investments from venture capital firms, corporate investors, and government agencies. As the market matures and scales up, new players are entering the industry, driving innovation and competition.

In addition to traditional feed applications, insect-based ingredients are being explored for use in various value-added products, such as functional foods, dietary supplements, and biodegradable packaging materials. These innovative applications further diversify the market and create new revenue streams for insect farmers and feed manufacturers.

Product Type Analysis

- The mealworms segment dominated the global market in 2021, holding a market share of over 32%.

- However, the fly larvae segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increased adoption in aquaculture and livestock feed applications.

End-Use Analysis

- Aquaculture emerged as the dominant end-use segment in 2021.

- The livestock segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period, fueled by the growing demand for sustainable protein sources in animal feed.

End User Segmentation

- The commercial segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2021, representing over 79%.

- Residential use is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by the rising popularity of insect-based products among individual consumers seeking sustainable protein alternatives.

Category Analysis

- Branded products dominated the market in 2021, capturing over 70% of the market share.

- Private label products are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for customizable and specialized insect feed solutions.

Regional Insights

- North America emerged as the leading revenue contributor in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $704.8 million by 2031, with a notable CAGR of 22.3%.

- LATAM is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing awareness of sustainable farming practices and favorable regulatory frameworks.

Key Players and Strategies

- Industry players such as AgriProtein Holdings Ltd, Buhler AG, Protix, and others have adopted product launch and business expansion strategies to enhance market share and profitability.

- These strategies aim to capitalize on the growing demand for insect-based feed solutions and to remain competitive in the dynamic market landscape.

