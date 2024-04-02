Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Surges Amid Growing Demand for Innovative Therapies

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market 2024 To 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy, initiatives by government organizations, and increase in the demand for SMA drugs for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy drive the growth of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market. However, the high cost of the SMA drugs is hampering the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market growth. On the contrary, the increase in R&D activities are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The global spinal muscular atrophy treatment industry generated $4.3 billion in 2022.

It is anticipated to generate $8.4 billion by 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth include the increase in prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy, initiatives by government organizations, and increased demand for SMA drugs.

However, the high cost of SMA drugs is a significant restraint on market growth.

Request Sample of the Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/107628

Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints:

Drivers include the increase in prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy, initiatives by government organizations, and increased demand for SMA drugs.

Opportunities lie in increased R&D activities.

The high cost of SMA drugs is a major restraint on market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market due to decreased demand for treatment, reduced diagnosis, and delayed clinical trials.

However, the market is recovering post-pandemic due to increased cases of SMA and subsequent rise in adoption of SMA drugs.

Procure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/spinal-muscular-atrophy-treatment-market

Market Segmentation:

Type 1 segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The parenteral segment held the largest market share in 2022, but the oral segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022, but the others segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR.

North America held the largest market share in 2022, but the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR.

Leading Market Players:

Biogen

Cytokinetics

Hanugen Theraputics

NMD Phrama A/S

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Beijing Jinlan Gene Technology Co., Ltd.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies such as product approval, product launch, and agreements to increase their market share.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market, including key drivers, challenges, opportunities, market segmentation, and leading market players.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107628

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.