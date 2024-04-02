Onychomycosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Onychomycosis market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Onychomycosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Onychomycosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Onychomycosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Onychomycosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Onychomycosis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Onychomycosis Market Report:

The Onychomycosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Moberg Pharma is developing MOB-015, which is believed to be the most successful therapy amongst all the other expected drug candidates and shall account for the highest Onychomycosis market revenue in the coming years.

In July 2014, the FDA approved Kerydin (Tavaborole) to treat Onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes. Tavaborole prohibits protein synthesis by inhibition of an aminoacyl-transfer ribonucleic acid (tRNA) synthetase (AARS).

In December 2021, JUBLIA, a topical solution of efinaconazole for the treatment of onychomycosis, has been given the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) mark of approval by Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The FDA approved Jublia in July 2014 for the Onychomycosis treatment due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes. Jublia has been marketed under the brand name Clenafin (Kaken Pharmaceuticals) in Japan since 2014.

A luliconazole 5% solution (Luconac R) was developed by Pola Pharma and Sato Pharmaceutical and launched in Japan in 2016 after securing approval from PMDA.

The Onychomycosis market to be driven by the factors such as advancements in clinical trials, promising results of emerging therapies, and wide acceptance of topical therapies. However, the long duration of Onychomycosis treatment, discontinuation of drug developments, and underdiagnosis of the disease may impede the Onychomycosis market growth.

Key Onychomycosis Companies: Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Sato Pharmaceutical, Eisai, and others

Key Onychomycosis Therapies: MOB‐015, BB2603, and others

The Onychomycosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Onychomycosis

The Onychomycosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Onychomycosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Onychomycosis market dynamics.

Onychomycosis Overview

A fungal infection of the nail plate, nail bed, or both is known as onychomycosis. Usually, the nails are twisted and stained either yellow or white. The diagnosis can be made using a combination of polymerase chain reaction, wet mount, culture, and appearance. When necessary, oral terbinafine or itraconazole are used as a form of treatment. When tinea pedis is present in a patient, onychomycosis is suspected based on appearance; predictive clinical signs include involvement of the third or fifth toenail, involvement of the first and fifth toenails on the same foot, and unilateral nail deformity. Patients with recurrent tinea pedis should be evaluated for subclinical onychomycosis.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Onychomycosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Onychomycosis

Prevalent Cases of Onychomycosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Onychomycosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Onychomycosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Onychomycosis epidemiology trends @ Onychomycosis Epidemiology Forecast

Onychomycosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Onychomycosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Onychomycosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Onychomycosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Onychomycosis Therapies

MOB‐015

BB2603

Onychomycosis Key Companies

Moberg Pharma

Blueberry Therapeutics

Hallux

Pfizer

Bausch Health

Sato Pharmaceutical

Eisai

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Onychomycosis market share @ Onychomycosis Treatment Landscape

Onychomycosis Treatment Market

There are numerous ways to treat onychomycosis, including as topical and oral antifungals, devices, and antifungals. Compared to topical treatments, oral antifungals offer better treatment cure rates and shorter treatment durations, but they can come with serious side effects such hepatotoxicity and medication interactions. Although topical therapies often result in lower cure rates and significantly lengthier treatment regimens, they also have less major side effects. Additionally, novel topical formulations are being researched as quicker-acting substitutes for the topical medications that are currently on the market.

Currently, the most widely used treatment for onychomycosis is oral terbinafine hydrochloride, also known as Lamisil. Since the patent expired in 2007, it has been the backbone for all of its generic variants that have been sold after receiving approval from the US FDA. Drug interactions and liver damage are among the major concerns linked to oral terbinafine.

Pola Pharma and Sato Pharmaceutical produced an azole class antifungal called luliconazole 5% solution (Luconac R). The other medication that was just authorized for use in Japan is called NAILIN (fosravuconazole), and it is presently produced and sold by Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. When compared to ravuconazole, this is the first novel medication for onychomycosis that has better absorption. As a result, Sato Pharma is now able to offer both internally and externally injected medications as therapy alternatives for onychomycosis.



There have been several attempts to create treatments for toenail fungus. However, there are now only a few FDA-approved medications that are leading the onychomycosis market, and they are viewed as a poor therapy option for two main reasons. Topical treatments have poor efficacy and low cure rates. It might be necessary to debride the nail plate prior to application since they are unable to pierce the nail plate to get to the affected nail bed in sufficient concentrations to eradicate the fungus.

Hepatotoxicity is a frequent adverse effect linked to extended usage, and the treatment approaches have very low chances of complete cure. Patients with onychomycosis must undergo routine laboratory testing to guarantee that, while using the medication, their livers are operating properly. Many pharmaceutical companies, including Hallux, Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., Moberg Pharma, and NovaBiotics, have focused on this significant unmet need in order to enter the onychomycosis market and take steps to address it.

Moberg Pharma's therapeutic candidate MOB-015 is a novel topical therapy for onychomycosis that possesses emollient, keratolytic, and fungicidal qualities. It is a topical formulation of terbinafine that was created internally using knowledge from previously created and released over-the-counter medications for onychomycosis.

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. is developing ME1111, a topical formulation that is based on a novel class of chemicals and has a distinct mode of action.

NP213 (Novexatin) by NovaBiotics is a unique compound for the treatment of Onychomycosis that addresses both the clinical and cosmetic issues associated with Onychomycosis. It rapidly kills fungi causative of nail infections by perturbing and lysing their outer membrane.

HTS-519 micro-insert being developed by Hallux, which can deliver high concentrations of terbinafine directly to the site of infection.

During the predicted period of 2020–2030, there will be a major reconstruction of the therapeutic space due to the numerous prospective medicines being studied for the therapy of onychomycosis. Patient population ignorance results in longer treatment durations and fewer diagnoses, which in turn cause poor adherence. Although there have been improvements reported by rising players, safety and efficacy remain significant challenges. The mycological and clinical cure rates of currently approved medicines are extremely low, which presents a highly unexplored market for rising competitors.

Scope of the Onychomycosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Onychomycosis Companies: Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Sato Pharmaceutical, Eisai, and others

Key Onychomycosis Therapies: MOB‐015, BB2603, and others

Onychomycosis Therapeutic Assessment: Onychomycosis current marketed and Onychomycosis emerging therapies

Onychomycosis Market Dynamics: Onychomycosis market drivers and Onychomycosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Onychomycosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Onychomycosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Onychomycosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Onychomycosis

3. SWOT analysis of Onychomycosis

4. Onychomycosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Onychomycosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Onychomycosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Onychomycosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Onychomycosis

9. Onychomycosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Onychomycosis Unmet Needs

11. Onychomycosis Emerging Therapies

12. Onychomycosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Onychomycosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Onychomycosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Onychomycosis Market Drivers

16. Onychomycosis Market Barriers

17. Onychomycosis Appendix

18. Onychomycosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Onychomycosis Pipeline

"Onychomycosis Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Onychomycosis market. A detailed picture of the Onychomycosis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Onychomycosis treatment guidelines.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Onychomycosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Onychomycosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting