Tactical Management Announces Appointment of Marcus Köhnlein as Partner

Marcus Köhnlein as Master of Ceremony at The Abrahamic Business Circle Event March 20 , 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Management, a leading venture investment firm committed to nurturing early-stage entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Köhnlein as Partner. With a distinguished track record in innovation and entrepreneurship, Marcus Köhnlein brings a wealth of expertise and vision to Tactical Management’s esteemed team.

In his new role, Marcus Köhnlein will leverage his extensive experience to support entrepreneurs and businesses in unlocking their full potential. With a focus on fostering creativity and driving innovation, Marcus will play a pivotal role in furthering Tactical Management’s mission to empower the next generation of visionary leaders.

Prior to joining Tactical Management, Marcus Köhnlein served as the Chairman and Co-Founder of Quarero Marketing Accelerator, where he demonstrated his ability to elevate clients to industry prominence through innovative branding strategies and effective social media management. Marcus’s proven leadership in technology and innovation has earned him recognition as a trailblazer in the digital realm.

Throughout his career, Marcus has spearheaded transformative initiatives at esteemed organizations including Omya and UNITED GRINDING Group, where he played a key role in pioneering groundbreaking projects and digital innovations. His strategic acumen and forward-thinking approach have set new standards for excellence in the industry.

His wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to driving innovation will be invaluable as we continue to support entrepreneurs and foster growth within the entrepreneurial community.