April 2, 2024 Gatchalian urges principals: Implement blended learning amid pertussis, extreme weather fears Following the resumption of classes after the Lenten break, Senator Win Gatchalian urged principals to implement blended learning amid parents' concerns about the threats of pertussis or whooping cough and hot weather. "Nais nating paalalahanan ang mga punong-guro na kung may banta sa kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral, maaaring magpatupad ang mga paaralan ng blended learning lalo na't pinangangambahan natin ang banta ng pertussis at mas mainit na panahon. Maipagpapatuloy na natin ang edukasyon ng mga bata, mabibigyan pa natin ng prayoridad ang kanilang kalusugan at kaligtasan," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. At least six local governments in Western Visayas already suspended classes on April 1 due to the rise in temperature. Iloilo City alone suspended classes for April 1 and 2 from pre-school to senior high school. To ensure that learning competencies and objectives are still met, Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 037 s. 2022 provides that modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects, or make-up classes shall be implemented in the event of canceled or suspended classes. After consultations with stakeholders, including teachers and learners, the DepEd moved the end of School Year 2023-2024 from June 14 to May 31. Gatchalian, who called for the gradual return to the old school calendar, supported the move. The senator recalled a finding of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services (PAGASA), which pointed out that while the current school calendar coincides with fewer days of extreme rainfall and less cancelation of classes due to tropical cyclones, there are also more school days with extremely hot temperature. Meanwhile, pertussis outbreaks were previously declared in Quezon City and Iloilo City. The Province of Cavite is also under a state of calamity because of a pertussis outbreak. The Department of Health (DOH) reported last March 27 that 40 deaths due to pertussis have been recorded from January 1 to March 16. Gatchalian also called on principals to implement health and safety measures in schools, including the promotion of good respiratory hygiene and proper and regular handwashing, to protect learners from pertussis. Gatchalian: Blended learning ipatupad muna sa gitna ng banta ng pertussis, mainit na panahon Kasunod ng pagbabalik-eskwela matapos ang Mahal na Araw, hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga punong-guro na magpatupad muna ng blended learning sa gitna ng pangamba ng mga magulang sa banta ng pertussis o whooping cough at mainit na panahon. "Nais nating paalalahanan ang mga punong-guro na kung may banta sa kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral, maaaring magpatupad ang mga paaralan ng blended learning lalo na't pinangangambahan natin ang banta ng pertussis at mas mainit na panahon. Maipagpapatuloy na natin ang edukasyon ng mga bata, mabibigyan pa natin ng prayoridad ang kanilang kalusugan at kaligtasan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. May anim na lokal na pamahalaan sa Western Visayas ang nagsuspinde na ng klase nitong Abril 1 dahil sa init ng panahon. Nagsuspinde naman ang Iloilo City ng klase noong Abril 1 at ngayong Abril 2 mula pre-school hanggang senior high school dahil sa matinding init. Upang matiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, nakasaad sa Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 037 s. 2022 na kasunod ng pagkansela o pagsuspinde ng mga klase, maaaring magsagawa ng modular distance learning, performance tasks, o make-up classes. Matapos ang konsultasyon sa mga stakeholders, kabilang ang mga guro at mga mag-aaral, inurong ng DepEd ang pagtatapos ng School Year 2023-2024 sa Mayo 31 mula Hunyo 14. Matatandaang isinulong ni Gatchalian ang unti-unting pagbabalik sa dating school calendar. Iniulat din dati ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) na bagama't mas kaunti ang mga maulang araw at kanselasyon ng klase dahil sa bagyo sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang school calendar, mas marami naman ang mga araw na tumatama sa matinding init. Samantala, nagdeklara naman ng mga pertussis outbreaks sa Quezon City at Iloilo City. Nasa ilalim naman ng state of calamity ang Cavite dahil sa pertussis outbreak. Iniulat ng Department of Health (DOH) noong Marso 27 na umabot na sa 40 ang namatay dahil sa pertussis mula Enero 1 hanggang Marso 16. Nanawagan din si Gatchalian sa mga punong-guro na magpatupad ng mga hakbang para sa kalusugan at kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral sa mga paaralan, kabilang ang pagsulong ng maayos na respiratory hygiene at regular na paghuhugas ng kamay.