Senators Bong Go, Tolentino, and dela Rosa call for Senate probe on Samal Island's ower woes

PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release

April 2, 2024 Senators Bong Go, Tolentino, and dela Rosa call for Senate probe on Samal Island's power woes Senators Christopher "Bong" Go, Francis Tolentino, and Ronald dela Rosa, on Monday, April 1, have jointly authored and filed Senate Resolution No. 981 directing the Senate Committee on Energy to launch an inquiry in aid of legislation to look into the persistent electricity supply problems in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS). The investigation aims to assess the capability of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO) to provide stable and dependable power to the area and seek long-term solutions to prevent future disruptions. The resolution stems from ongoing concerns over frequent power outages in IGACOS, which have severely impacted residents and the island's bustling tourism industry. Despite previous assurances from NORDECO to address these issues, including the completion of a submarine cable project intended to bolster the electricity supply, substantial improvements have remained undelivered. Go, Tolentino, and dela Rosa, through their filed resolution, have highlighted the constitutional provision that allows Congress to amend or repeal franchises when the common good is at stake. The inquiry is not just about scrutinizing NORDECO's performance but also about ensuring that the cooperative lives up to its mandate of providing affordable and dependable electricity to its service areas, which include 16 municipalities, two cities, and two provinces in the Davao region. The resolution also recalls a previous Senate inquiry in July 2023, when IGACOS was declared under a state of calamity due to the power crisis. It emphasizes the critical role of a stable power supply in supporting local businesses, particularly in the tourism sector, which is a vital component of the island's economy. In an earlier statement, Go called for urgent action to address the recurring power outages, especially amid the sweltering summer heat that significantly raises the region's heat index. "Noong mga nakaraang araw, naiulat na halos araw-araw na ang mga brownout sa Island Garden City of Samal. Nangyayari ito sa kalagitnaan ng tag-init kung saan napakataas ng heat index sa rehiyon. Panahon naman gud karon sa Marso, init gyud kaayo ang panahon, (It is March now, so the weather is really hot,)" Go said during a live video message on Facebook on Good Friday, March 29. He pointed out how these outages affect livelihoods and businesses and damage household appliances, further burdening the ordinary Filipino. "Malaking perwisyo ito sa ating mga kababayan. Ang daming apektado dito, tulad ng kanilang negosyo, kanilang kabuhayan, ang turismo, at maging ang pang-araw-araw na kagamitan ng ating mga kababayan, pati mga appliances na ginagamit po ng mga ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino ay nasisira," Go lamented. Go also recounted his previous calls to NORDECO, urging the cooperative to fulfill its promise to rectify the power supply issues on Samal Island. "Kung matatandaan, ilang beses na tayong nanawagan sa Northern Davao Electric Cooperative or NORDECO na ayusin ang electric supply sa isla ng Samal. Sa NORDECO, nangako kayo na aayusin ninyo ang problemang ito na alam niyo na nagdadagdag sa pasakit sa mga kababayan natin. At sabi n'yo, until June 30 of last year ay aayusin n'yo. Nine months na, almost one year na yung inyong palugit, wala lang gihapon," he recalled. In a direct appeal to NORDECO General Manager Elvera Alngog through a phone call on Holy Thursday, the senator also stressed the importance of honor and commitment, highlighting the cooperative's responsibility to its over 100,000 customers on the island. Go reminded all public service providers of their duty to deliver quality services, echoing the sentiments of the affected communities who demand nothing less than fair and competent service. "Sa mga public service providers, sana naman ay ayusin ninyo ang trabaho ninyo at huwag maging pahirap sa mga mamamayang willing namang magbayad para sa isang maayos na serbisyo," he implored. "Mao gyud na ang ginapangita sang tanan maskin asa. Ang importante---tarong na serbisyo, (That is exactly what everyone is looking for anywhere. What's important is good service,)" he added.