Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on calls for return to blended learning due to hot weather

PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release
April 2, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CALLS FOR RETURN TO BLENDED LEARNING DUE TO HOT WEATHER

Nothing is barring local government units and school heads from switching back to blended or distance learning due to the scorching weather we've been experiencing now since the Department of Education issued an existing department order (DO No. 44 series of 2022) in the event of suspension or cancellation of in-person classes.

Naiintindihan natin ang alalahanin ng mga magulang, guro at maging ng mga mag-aaral dala ng matinding init na nararanasan nitong mga nakaraang araw. Bukod sa mahirap tumutok sa pag-aaral dahil napakainit ng panahon, ang kapakanan ng mga kabataang mag-aaral ang dapat natin isaalang-alang sa ngayon.

The DepEd order can be used as a basis by LGUs and school officials to prevent pertussis outbreaks in schools. Similar measures may also be taken by CHED and TESDA.

Those in government offices, however, may have to resort to appropriate measures since we cannot afford a suspension of operations of agencies and services to the public.

