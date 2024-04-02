Poe to water providers: Aim for zero interruption this summer

Sen. Grace Poe served notice to water concessionaires to ensure continuous service to their customers as water shortage together with the intense heat could lead to outbreak of diseases.

"The heat is on, water is on high demand, and without it, our health is at risk," Poe said.

"Water providers must ensure an uninterrupted, 24/7 supply," the head of the Senate committee on public services added.

Doctors have warned of heat-induced diseases, like heat stroke, which can happen without people knowing they are at risk.

Thus, regular water intake is a must, and one must not wait to get too thirsty before drinking.

"Kung walang tubig sa gripo dahil sa water interruption, ang iba sa atin walang magagamit na tubig kahit sa inumin," Poe said.

Waterless days also force households to resort to buying rationed water or getting it from available taps in the community.

Drinking water from unsafe sources could also lead to illnesses like gastrointestinal problems.

Poe said she expects the water concessionaires to put in place their supply contingency and augmentation plans, especially for the summer months.

The water firms should also coordinate closely with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and the National Water Resources Board to help ensure that customers will experience continuous water supply even during peak demand periods.

Poe has authored Senate Bill No. 102 seeking to create a Department of Water Resources to put in place robust policies that will help address the country's water woes.

The envisioned water agency will lead and consolidate whole-of-society efforts for the comprehensive and integrated development and management of water resources in the country.

The bill is one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration.