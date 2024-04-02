PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release

April 2, 2024 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING OF SENATE COMMITTEE ON HEALTH AND DEMOGRAPHY

02 APRIL 2024 Before we start, let me acknowledge the presence of Senator Raffy Tulfo, thank you for joining us. Dapat po ay kahapon itong hearing na ito, since first day po ng buwan, kakatapos lang po ng Holy Week break. Sa totoo lang nag-aalanganin po ako kahapon magpatawag ng hearing dahil nahulog po siya sa April 1, April Fools' Day, at I'm sure marami pong hindi magsasabi ng totoo dito. Baka hindi magsabi ng totoo yung DSWD, ha? Today, we shall continue discussing the local hospital bills one by one, particularly the position of DOH and DBM on these bills. Tatalakayin natin ito one by one, gusto ko marinig ang kanilang position. We will also resume our discussions on the implementation of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, hindi po ito natalakay last time. Naubusan po tayo ng oras dahil nandirito po ang ating mga kongresista that time. In relation to this, the Committee will also look into the payment of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA). The HEA, implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act, the PhilHealth Konsulta Program, updates on PhilHealth programs, and our preparation in response to the pertussis outbreak. Importante rin po itong PhilHealth at mapakinggan po natin yung magagandang programa nating PhilHealth, para malaman po ng mga kababayan natin na lahat po ng Pilipino ay miyembro naman po ng PhilHealth. Dapat malaman ng Pilipino how to avail of the programs of the PhilHealth. Let me give my brief opening remarks. Last month, we conducted a hearing to discuss measures that would further strengthen our healthcare system. Partikular dito, pinag-usapan natin ang pagpapabuti at pag-a-upgrade ng mga public health facilities sa buong bansa. Sa hearing, binigyang-diin ko nga na ang pag-i-invest sa ating healthcare system ay isang mahalagang pamumuhunan para sa kinabukasan ng bansa. Naniniwala po ako na katumbas po ng kalusugan ay buhay po ng bawat Pilipino. Given this, we heard last hearing the manifestations of our counterparts from the House of Representatives on various bills seeking to establish and upgrade public hospitals all over the country. I fully support the intent and objectives of these local bills but, if we are to pass these, I reiterated the need to ascertain the commitment of the DBM and the Department of Health as to the implementation and funding of these local bills. Ayaw po natin na maging white elephant ito. Pasa-pasa tayo tapos di naman po magagamit, masasayang po. Dapat siguraduhin na ang bawat ospital ay may sapat na pondo para sa pagpapatakbo at pagpapanatili sa mga ito. Hindi dapat ito maging white elephant o unfunded laws. Today, we shall hear one by one the position of the DOH and DBM on each local bill in our agenda. In relation to this, we will also continue to look into the implementation of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan. It is crucial to know the priorities of the DOH and DBM in funding the construction, repair or rehabilitation of various public health facilities. As I have mentioned in the last hearing, we passed 69 laws during the 18th Congress for the upgrade and establishment of various public hospitals all over the country. Ako po ang principal sponsor ng mga ito. As Vice Chair of the Committee on Finance, we also advocated for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers from 2022 to 2024. This Congress, we authored and principally sponsored, priority po ito ni Senate President Migz Zuburi at Pangulong Bongbong Marcos ito pong RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Magaganda po ang layunin ng mga batas at programang ito kaya dapat ma-implementa po ito, it's a multi-year plan of the government. We do not want white elephants, we need operational health facilities para sa ating mga kababayan. In this hearing, we shall hear the presentation of the DOH on the status of the implementation of these projects and programs. Importante po na updated ang Komite at Senado sa progress ng mga proyektong ito. While we endeavor to improve our health facilities, we are also exerting efforts to enhance and make more accessible the medical assistance programs of the government. It is for this reason that we passed RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act to ensure that medical assistance would be available to patients in public hospitals, particularly in DOH hospitals. We want to be constantly updated on the implementation of this law. Umapela po ako na gamitin ang pondo ng gobyerno para sa mahihirap po nating mga kababayan. Kaya nga po ito tinawag na MAIP, Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients. Tandaan natin sa 2024 GAA, 58 billion ang inaprubahan po na pondo para po sa MAIP. Wala dapat matanggihan na pasyente dahil lahat naman sila nangangailangan, at mga mahihirap po nating kababayan ang pupunta dito. Tandaan natin pera po ito ng mga kababayan natin, para po ito sa mahihirap. We need to be updated on the balances and utilization from time to time. Aside from medical assistance, equally important is the health insurance provided by the government. Lahat po ng Pilipino miyembro ng PhilHealth kaya gusto po nating marinig sa PhilHealth kung ano ang mga programa nito. We want to examine the coordination between the DOH and PhilHealth in the implementation of each other's programs particularly on the availability of PhilHealth programs in public health facilities. Kaya tayo naglagay ng mga Super Health Centers para mapalapit ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. At siguraduhin natin na may serbisyo na makukuha sa mga Super Health Centers. Dapat guided po ang LGUs paano sila ma-accredit sa Super Health Centers, dahil yung iba hindi nila alam kung anong gagawin nila. Nandyan na yung mga Super Health Centers, gusto na nila magpakonsulta, pwede naman po sila maging libre through Konsulta program po ng PhilHealth. I commend the efforts like the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service or BUCAS and health caravans. Malaking tulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin. Pero etong Super Health Center, may structure na po ito. Kailangan rin po Secretary Ted maganda po ang coordination with PhilHealth Konsulta program. Para maka-avail naman sila ng libreng konsulta mula sa gobyerno. Another aspect we shall look into is the welfare of our healthcare workers. Hindi lang health facilities ang importante kundi pati na rin ang mga healthcare workers na mismong gumagamot at nagmamalasakit sa mga pasyente. Sila po ang heroes sa panahon ng pandemya, hindi po natin mararating ito kung hindi po dahil sa kanilang sakripisyo. Ang iilan po sa kanila ay nagkasakit, ang iba po ay namatay sa panahon ng pandemiya. Sana po'y huwag po silang pabayaan. In this hearing, we will ask the DOH and DBM for a detailed presentation and report on the status of the release of Health Emergency Allowance due to our healthcare workers for their services rendered during the period of public health emergency due to COVID-19. We also invited healthcare workers groups to hear their concerns and position. Alam niyo, isisingit ko nalang po. Nabanggit po sa posts ng mga healthcare workers natin na hindi pa nakatanggap ng HEA, nanawagan po sila sa akin. Gusto ko lang po sagutin ito. Nabanggit niyo doon na maybe na lip service lang po yung panawagan natin. Hindi po ako ganun, ako po yung taong aksyon agad. Alam niyo ba, Sir, ako po yung senador na umabot na po magkabilang dulo ng Pilipinas. Batanes, lindol, pagbukas ng Malasakit Center umabot na ako diyan sa Jolo, sampung beses na ako umabot diyan, may Malasakit Center doon sa Tawi-Tawi, sa Basilan, pinuntahan ko rin yan. Dito naman sa kabila, Palawan, magkabilang dulo may Malasakit Center din doon, umabot na rin ako diyan. Dito naman po sa east sa Samar, umabot na rin ako diyan. Ako yung Senador na di makatiis na nakaupo lang sa opisina, gusto ko po pumunta sa inyo. Pinupuntahan ko talaga, at aksyon talaga. Gusto ko may resulta kaagad. Kaya po tayo narito, at gusto ko rin pong ipaintindi sa inyo na kami bilang Senador, kami ni Sen. Raffy, kami po ay mga mambabatas. Ang nagsa-submit po ng budget ay ang executive. Kapag gumawa sila ng budget proposal, isa-submit po nila yan sa DBM. Ang DBM naman po ang magsa-submit sa Kongreso, pagkatapos sa Kongreso dadalhin po iyan sa Senado, and, finally, dadalhin na po sa Presidente. So tatanungin po natin sila ngayon kung ano po ba ang naging prayoridad nila, at kung isa ba ang Health Emergency Allowance sa prayoridad nila dito sa paglalaan po ng pondo. Ako po ay hindi po ako tumitigil sa pag-appeal sa kanila na bigyan po ng prayoridad itong Health Emergency Allowance dahil services rendered na po ito. Pinagpaguran niyo na po ito, pinaghirapan niyo na po ito, at yung iba po ay dalawang taon na po ang nakakaraan. So ang tanong diyan ngayon sa DBM, sa DOH, kung isa ba ito sa inyong naging prayoridad, magiging prayoridad, at appeal ko for the nth time. Umaapela po ako sa DOH, sa DBM kung meron naman po kayong unprogrammed funds na inilalaan, bakit hindi niyo po ilagay sa tuktok itong Health Emergency Allowance, pinaka-priority niyo na unprogrammed funds para matapos na yung obligasyon sa kanila. Pinaghirapan na nila ito, pinagpaguran na nila. Ano ba naman yung tatlong libo, sampung libo sa pawis at sakripisyo ng ating health workers. Kawawa naman ito, kailangan pa ba magmakaawa sila sa inyo para lang bayaran ninyo? Hindi niyo naman pera 'yan, pera ng taumbayan 'yan. Health is wealth. Health equates to life itself and must remain a top priority for Filipinos to be able to work and provide for their families. Kaya dapat tayong maging handa sa anumang banta sa ating healthcare system. Nababalitaan nga natin na tumataas ang bilang ng kaso ng pertussis o ang tinatawag na whooping cough. Umapela rin tayo na maglatag ng mga interventions, at sa kooperasyon ng mga komunidad ay mababawasan ang paglaganap ng naturang sakit at maiwasan na may masawi sa ating mga kababayan. At marami na pong nga lugar ang nag-declare ng state of calamity, including Iloilo. Umaapela rin tayo sa ating mga kababayan na boluntaryong magsuot ng mask kung hindi naman po ito sagabal sa inyong parte, nasanay na nga tayo noon na magsuot ng mask. Eh bakit hindi kung kailangan, lalo na ngayon na kumakalat itong pertussis. Huwag po tayong maging kumpiyansa, kung hindi naman po sagabal, I encourage you to use face mask. With that being said, as a part of the oversight functions of this Committee, it is incumbent upon us to be updated on the state of our healthcare system and the status of our efforts to further improve it. If necessary, we will call for a weekly or monthly hearing to check whether the progress of programs involving health. Magtulungan lang po sana tayo para makapagbigay ng maayos na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan.