Columbus Unveiled: Premier Architecture & Design Festival Set to Captivate in June

Cummins Corporate Office Building Designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Kevin Roche in Columbus, Indiana

In America's Hidden Modernist City, AP Almanac hosts industry elites for panels, discussions, and tours at Perspective International. Tickets are on sale now.

J. Irwin Miller's work to make Columbus a world-famous architecture destination is proof that a single profound idea or unique perspective can have a lasting, transformative impact.” — Mike Kelley

COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Columbus, Indiana, AIA's 6th most Architecturally important city in America, AP Almanac presents the inaugural Perspective International Architecture and Design Festival, scheduled for June 21st & 22nd, 2024.The architectural allure in Columbus is quite special. In the '60s and '70s, AIA legends were commissioned by J. Irwin Miller to create masterpieces of public spaces. Today, works by I.M. Pei, Eliel Saarinen, Eero Saarinen, Kevin Roche, Richard Meier, and more are nestled within the historic streets. Additionally, Columbus's central location and accessibility make it the ideal destination, with convenient access from major cities and European gateways.Perspective is a festival celebrating architecture, design, bookmaking, and photography. Professionals from across these fields who practice around the world will share their knowledge in a series of panels, lectures, and workshops in the unforgettable town of Columbus, IN. All individual festival events are included with the admission price and attendees are free to choose activities that best suit them throughout the weekend.Founded by the renowned photographer, Mike Kelley , celebrated worldwide for his iconic architectural captures, the weekend brings together over ten thought leaders from the architecture and design world to present. The esteemed lineup of speakers includes luminaries such as Celebrity Portrait Photographer, Lynn Goldsmith, known for her victory in the U.S. Supreme Court case: Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, David Basulto, Founder of Arch Daily, one of the most followed and successful architectural websites in the world, and Noah Kalina, Artist and Photographer known for his project “Every day” in which he photographed himself every day for 6 years receiving over 27 Million views. Each brings a unique perspective on the intersection of art, architecture, and design. Kelley hopes to leave attendees inspired and motivated after seeing their profession or passion from a new perspective.For the first time, architecture becomes both venue and subject matter, weaving seamlessly into the fabric of the cityscape. Tickets are now available to the public for $600, with special discounts for Columbus residents and architecture students dropping the price to $250.About AP Almanac:Architectural Photography Almanac (APA) was created as a hub for architectural photographers. We regularly feature members of the architectural photography community and their outstanding work in articles and interviews, discuss business strategies, share technique and equipment knowledge, and take a critical look at the craft of architectural photography. Founded in 2018, the goal of APA is to serve as a resource for inspiration and empowerment of freelance architectural photographers all across the globe.About the Founder:Kelley is one of the most sought-after architectural photographers in the world.Throughout his 15-year career, he has worked with top architects and some of the most desiredbrands in the world including Skidmore, Owings, and Merril, MAD Architects, SPF: a RIOS,Herman Miller, Minotti SpA, Bernhardt Design, Tesla, and more. He’s the recipient of manyaccolades including the AIA LA Honor Award: Architectural Photography, LA Airspace, and isfeatured around the world in locations such as MUCEM, Marseilles, Museum of Modern andContemporary Art, Seoul, SK, Swedish Centre for Architecture and Design, and 2020: Museumof Design, Zurich. Kelley is available for comment and interviews.

Perspective is an international architecture and design festival set against the iconic, architectural backdrop of Columbus, Indiana.