Optical Coating Market Report 2020: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Forecast To 2030

Optical Coating Market to Reach $24.0 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Optical Coating Market," covering various segments including types, technologies, end-use industries, and regional analysis. The report indicates that the global optical coating industry generated $11.8 billion in revenue in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.0 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Growth Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the optical coating market. These include the significant consumer base for electronic devices and optical wear, the utilization of infrared and anti-reflection coatings in military applications such as targeting systems, night-vision cameras, and thermal imaging devices, as well as advancements in nanotechnology. However, challenges such as the time and effort required for manufacturing optical coatings, capital-intensive production processes, and fluctuations in raw material prices pose obstacles to market growth. Nonetheless, government policies offering incentives and subsidies to promote the development of alternative energy sources present new opportunities for market expansion.

Overview of Optical Coatings:

Optical coatings consist of multiple thin-film layers that enhance transmission or reflection properties within optical systems through interference effects. These coatings are made from various materials like metals, oxides, and rare earth materials, and are deposited onto optical surfaces to improve optics and protect against environmental conditions. Optical coatings offer a range of benefits including optical transparency, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, UV resistance, antistatic properties, anti-glare features, and anti-fog properties.

Segment Analysis:

The antireflection coatings segment dominated the market in 2020, holding over two-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the partial reflection coating segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030, driven by its utility in beam splitting and output coupling in high-power laser applications.

Regional Insights:

North America led the market in 2020, accounting for over one-third of the global optical coating market revenue, primarily due to increased air cargo activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, driven by rising consumer spending and growing demand for advanced technology in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Players:

The major players in the optical coating market include E.I. Dupont De Nemours Company, PPG Industries, Zeiss Group, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Abrisa Technologies, Newport Corporation, Inrad Optical, Inc., Reynad Corporation, Artemis Optical Ltd., and II-VI Optical Systems.

