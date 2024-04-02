NEXEN Tire expands its original equipment portfolio line for premium quality N’FERA SPORT tires





SEOUL, South Korea, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced its OEM approval for the latest model of the 11th generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is provided for use on vehicles sold worldwide.

The N'FERA SPORT is a European premium sports tire manufactured at NEXEN Tire’s European plant. It provides excellent drainage performance with a 3+1 wide groove and an asymmetric pattern suitable for high-speed driving, demonstrating excellent performance on wet and dry roads.

Furthermore, by optimizing the pattern design, high-speed driving handling performance, ride comfort, and noise suppression were greatly improved, and grip power was maximized by using new compounds.

Meanwhile, the N'FERA SPORT received "strong recommendation" and "purchase recommendation" ratings in summer tire tests conducted by leading European automotive magazines such as Germany's Auto Bild, ADAC, and Ace Lenkrad for its product quality and technology. It also took the main prize in the product design category of the "Red Dot Design Awards" in Germany.

NEXEN Tire is supplying its N'FERA SPORT tires in size 225/55 R18 102Y XL.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1fcf0c1-d17b-459b-a0f8-d79ca55a870f

CONTACT: Sylvia Chang, sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr