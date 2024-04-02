MACAU, April 2 -

[Green Achievements] 2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition Concludes, Witnessing Enterprises Opening Businesses in Macao during Event

The 2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2024MIECF) hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region concluded successfully today (30 March). Over 420 business matching sessions were conducted during the 2024MIECF, and agreements on more than 40 projects were signed at the Contract Signing Ceremony, with nine enterprises opening businesses in Macao during the event. Moreover, the 2024MIECF also witnessed four “multi-venue events”, attracting around 120 participants to relevant activities. Trade visitors from Brazil, Cape Verde, Portugal and other countries visited Hengqin and Zhuhai utilising the “Guangdong 144-hour visa-free policy for foreign tour groups from Hong Kong or Macao SAR”, extending the influence of the event.

Five themed business matching sessions were organised for enterprises from Southeast Asia, Portuguese-speaking countries and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to match supply with demand

Five themed business matching sessions were arranged during the three-day event, enabling enterprises from Southeast Asia, Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), among other regions, to match supply with demand in a precise way and seize business opportunities brought by green development. The themes of these matching sessions included Macao-Hengqin Synergy Business Matching on Environmental Protection, SME Environmental Procurement from Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprises, Big Health Green Supply Chain, Green Technology and Carbon Trading, and International Green Energy.Furthermore, the Green Transformation Service Counter, which was set up for the first time this year, also responded to enquiries from many enterprises in Mainland China and PSCs, assisting these enterprises in exploring opportunities for green transformation to boost industrial growth.

Nine enterprises opened businesses in Macao. Both exhibitors and buyers have a rewarding experience

Having conducted business matching prior to the event, nine enterprises started operations in Macao during the 2024MIECF, covering sectors such as big health, high-tech, cultural tourism, and MICE industries.The representative of an environmental enterprise in Macao attending the event for the first time approved MIECF’s role as a platform, where up to 20 enterprises from Mainland China, PSCs, Southeast Asia and Macao participated in the business matching sessions, with co-operation agreements signed with three Mainland enterprises during the event, producing more outcomes than expected.According to the head of an electric vehicle charging service provider in Macao that participated in the exhibition for the first time, the company debuted its mobile charging project during the event and believed that the matching services had a positive impact on its business expansion. It signed co-operation agreements after discussions with a number of institutions and enterprises in Macao and looked forward to attending the event again to uncover more business opportunities.A buyer from the industrial sector in Thailand hoped to bring updates in new technologies related to environmental protection, energy conservation and new energy vehicles back to Thailand and will stay in contact with more than ten international trading enterprises he met during the event to advance co-operation between China and Thailand in environmental protection.One buyer from an environmental enterprise in Brazil noted that translation and other services were available during the event, and they found their first-time participation in MIECF in Macao to be a rewarding experience. They would love to come back to Macao for future events and signalled their intention to open a branch in Macao.A new energy company that participated in the exhibition once again successfully grasped business opportunities in PSCs during last year’s edition and clinched partnerships with three enterprises in the photovoltaic and big health sectors from Australia, Portugal and Mainland China this year, according to the head of the company. It has already established a branch in Macao to facilitate its local business operation and overseas development.

International trade visitors visited Hengqin in search of business opportunities utilising the 144-hour visa-free policy

Four “multi-venue events” were organised during the three-day event, attracting roughly 120 participants, among whom trade visitors from Brazil, Cape Verde, Portugal and other countries visited Hengqin and Zhuhai using the 144-hour visa-free policy to learn about green technologies and supply chain enterprises . Discussions with the industries in Macao and Hengqin were held to identify green resources with advantages and potential in the GBA in order to expand green business opportunities across the globe, including in PSCs. Participating enterprises praised the 144-hour policy for its convenience and the positive role it played in connecting green resources around the world with business opportunities.The representative of a Brazilian financial institution was happy with the “multi-venue event” arrangements and revealed that a Chinese-Brazilian enterprise centre had been set up during the event to facilitate the exchange and collaboration of enterprises in the two countries, and the centre was also consulted on the intention to jointly organise Portuguese language courses.The head of an environmental enterprise in Cape Verde attending MIECF for the first time mentioned that the enterprise learnt about China’s progress in smart cities and AI technologies through the visit to Hengqin and hoped to introduce relevant technologies to Cape Verde. It also got into contact with a water reuse company, with the expectation to further deepen their co-operation.

The MICE Environment Experience Tour, guided community tours and other supplementary activities helped participants better know Macao and created business opportunities

During the 2024MIECF, a tour was organised for trade visitors to visit Macao’s MICE facilities. It helped them further understand Macao’s MICE software and hardware facilities while exploring green business opportunities. Also, they went inside the communities and local shops to learn about Macao’s cultural tourism and business environment in person, deepening the cross-sectoral “tourism + MICE” integration and bringing more investment, conventions and exhibitions to Macao. In addition, technical visits to the Cotai Ecological Reserve and the recycling facilities for electronic and electrical devices were also arranged to strengthen exchanges on environmental technologies.

Over 30 experts and scholars gathered at the Green Forum to discuss future green development

Ruihe Tu, Head of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) China Office and Co-chair of Result Group of the Planet in UN-China Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework, was invited to deliver a keynote speech on “Global Environmental Governance: Progress and Outlook” at the opening ceremony.Four Green Forum sessions were held during the 2024MIECF. More than 30 renowned experts and scholars of the environmental sector from Mainland China, PSCs, European countries, Southeast Asian countries, Hong Kong and Macao spoke on environmental issues such as ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance), green finance, carbon neutrality, and green transformation to explore future green development.

Green Public Day increased public knowledge of MIECF and raised awareness of environmental protection

On Green Public Day, the last day of the event (30 March), many citizens, as well as their families and friends, visited MIECF’s Green Showcase. By virtue of a series of environmental activities, they learnt about the latest environmental information and technologies and engaged in green and low-carbon behaviours.The 2024MIECF was held under the theme of “Reaching the Dual Carbon Goals through Green Transformation” with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China as special supporting organisations. It was co-organised by the governments of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau.