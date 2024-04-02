Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1002213

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Marciniak

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2024 at 8:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stigers Road, Andover, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Lauren C. Mason

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT

VICTIM 1: Lauren Ingersoll

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT





VICTIM 2: Richard Ingersoll

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/29/2024, at approximately 5:30 PM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a call from Lauren and Richard Ingersoll, who reported that their neighbor, Lauren C. Mason swerved in front of their vehicles and verbally threatened them. A subsequent investigation revealed that Mason had driven negligently and obstructed the movement of the Ingersoll's vehicles. Mason was cited for Negligent Operation and Disorderly Conduct and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division on 04/16/2024, at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

