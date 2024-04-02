Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,414 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1002213

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Marciniak                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2024 at 8:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stigers Road, Andover, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Lauren C. Mason                                            

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT

 

VICTIM 1: Lauren Ingersoll

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT


VICTIM 2: Richard Ingersoll

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/29/2024, at approximately 5:30 PM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a call from Lauren and Richard Ingersoll, who reported that their neighbor, Lauren C. Mason swerved in front of their vehicles and verbally threatened them. A subsequent investigation revealed that Mason had driven negligently and obstructed the movement of the Ingersoll's vehicles. Mason was cited for Negligent Operation and Disorderly Conduct and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division on 04/16/2024, at 8:30 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at 8:30 AM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more