Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1002213
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Marciniak
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/31/2024 at 8:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stigers Road, Andover, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Lauren C. Mason
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT
VICTIM 1: Lauren Ingersoll
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT
VICTIM 2: Richard Ingersoll
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/29/2024, at approximately 5:30 PM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a call from Lauren and Richard Ingersoll, who reported that their neighbor, Lauren C. Mason swerved in front of their vehicles and verbally threatened them. A subsequent investigation revealed that Mason had driven negligently and obstructed the movement of the Ingersoll's vehicles. Mason was cited for Negligent Operation and Disorderly Conduct and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division on 04/16/2024, at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.