Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH surpasses 70,000 potholes patched

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 73,360 potholes along 5,744 miles of road.

WVDOH road crews continue to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather during an early patching blitz.

Pothole patching typically doesn’t begin until the first week of April, but WVDOH officials worked with asphalt plant owners in St. Albans, Morgantown, and Princeton to open early this season, allowing road crews to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Asphalt plants are now opening in other parts of the state, allowing hot patching to occur in almost every one of the Mountain State’s 55 counties.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Monday, April 1, 2024, include:



WV 94, WV 85, and Spruce Laural Road, Boone County.

Ossia Road and Ovapa Road, Clay County.

WV 214, WV 61, Rand-Belle Road, Raven Drive, Sunset Drive, Wills Creek Road, Hillcrest Drive, Kellys Creek Road, Frogs Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Mile Fork Drive, and Kanaawha Two Mile Road, Kanawha County.

WV 2, Leon Baden Road, and Boggs Road, Mason County.

WV 62 and WV 34, Putnam County.

US 60, East Pea Ridge Road, Johns Creek Road, and Hash Ridge Road, Cabell County.

WV 3, One Mile-Steele Farm Road, and Greenshoals Road, Lincoln County.

Buffalo Creek Road, Woodland Hills Drive, Smokehouse-Crawley Creek Road, and Piney Fork Road, Logan County.

WV 65 and R.A. West Highway, Mingo County.

US 52 and WV 37, Wayne County.

US 33, WV 16, and Beech Road, Calhoun County.

US 33 and Highland Farms Road, Jackson County.

WV 16, Ritchie County.

US 119, US 33, and WV 36, Roane County.

Garfield Road, Wirt County.

Andell Road, Snowbird Lane, and Virgil Street, Harrison County.

Eldora Road/Booths Creek Road, Baker Sawmill Road, Sycamore Hollow Road, and Brock Hollow Road, Marion County.

Pierpont Road and Pentress Road, Monongalia County.

York Run Road, Lutheran Church Road, and Centenary Mountain Dale Road, Preston County.

WV 76 and Hunt Road, Taylor County.

WV 28, Mineral County.

WV 88 and Boggs Run Road, Marshall County.

WV 2 and Sample Road, Ohio County.

WV 20, Round Bottom Road, and Wetzel Tyler Ridge Road, Wetzel County.

US 119 and Sturmer Street, Barbour County.

US 19 and WV 4, Braxton County.

Depot Street, Lewis County.

Hemlock Road and Union Road, Upshur County.

WV 20 and McAvoy Run, Webster County.

US 33, Pendleton County.

US 60, Crawford Street, Elverton Road, and Wolf Creek Road, Fayette County.

US 219, WV 12, and Snake Run Road, Greenbrier County.

Hillsdale Road and Blue Lick Road, Monroe County.

WV 55 and WV 39, Nicholas County.

WV 12 and WV 3, Summers County.

Dry Fork Road, Rift-Berwind Road, Davy Roderfield Road, and Welch-Davy Road, McDowell County.

Caraway Street, Beeson Road, and Clines Country Road, Mercer County.

WV 99, WV 16, Amigo-Odd Road, Rhodell Road, and Coal City Road, Raleigh County.

US 52, WV 97, and WV 10, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



