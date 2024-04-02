Baby Care Products Market is projected to surpass US$192.977 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.54%
The baby care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from US$132.333 billion in 2022 to US$192.977 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the baby care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$192.977 billion by 2029.
Diapers, wipes, feeding bottles, baby food, skincare products, and toys are just a few of the many products made for babies and toddlers that are included in the global market for baby care products. The market is developing as a result of factors such as rising birth rates, increased disposable income, growing knowledge of newborn hygiene and health, and changing parenting practices. Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories are some of the major companies operating in this market. The market for infant care goods is growing due to consumer desire for high-quality products that meet the needs of young children, with an emphasis on safety, convenience, and innovation.
Baby care products encompass a wide range of items specifically designed for infants and toddlers, such as diapers, wipes, baby food, feeding bottles, skincare products, and toys. These products cater to the various needs of babies, including hygiene, nutrition, comfort, and entertainment. Factors driving the baby care product market include increasing birth rates, rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of baby health and safety, and changing consumer preferences towards organic and natural products.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in October 2023, The most significant innovation from Pampers since 2018 was unveiled with the redesigned Pampers Swaddlers, which now have the Blowout Barrier. Pampers Swaddlers are manufactured especially to keep the baby's skin dry and healthy. They have a distinctive rear waist cuff, front waistband, and absorbent top sheet designed to help minimize diaper leaks. Additionally, Swaddlers have Soft Flexi-Sides that assist the diaper stay in place and flexing with the baby's every move, Dual Leak-Guard Barriers along the leg cuff to help where leaks happen most frequently, and LockAway Channels to absorb wetness and lock it away from the skin.
Based on type, it is segmented into baby food, body care, and safety and convenience. The baby food segment is anticipated to experience notable growth in the baby care products market. This growth is propelled by several factors such as increasing awareness about infant nutrition, rising demand for organic and natural baby food options, and parents' inclination towards convenient and nutritious feeding solutions. Additionally, innovations in baby food formulations, packaging, and flavor varieties contribute to the segment's growth. As more parents prioritize providing healthy and balanced diets for their infants, the demand for specialized baby food products is expected to continue rising, making the baby food segment a key driver of growth in the baby care products market.
Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into online and offline channels. The online distribution channel is expected to witness significant growth in the baby care product market. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms, convenience for busy parents to shop online, a wide range of product choices, and competitive pricing. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online shopping, with consumers preferring contactless and convenient shopping experiences. Online channels also offer personalized recommendations, reviews, and easy comparison of products, further attracting consumers. As a result, the online distribution channel is poised for continued growth in the baby care product market.
Based on geography North America is experiencing notable growth in the baby care product market driven by various factors. These include rising birth rates, increasing disposable incomes, growing awareness of baby health and safety, and evolving parenting trends favoring premium and organic products. The region's strong retail infrastructure and e-commerce platforms further contribute to market expansion. Key players in the market, such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation, continue to innovate and introduce new products to meet consumer demands. With a focus on convenience, safety, and quality, North America is a key growth region for baby care products.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the baby care products market that have been covered are Procter & Gamble, Pigeon Corporation, Nestle S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Unilever, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Cotton Babies Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur International Limited.
The market analytics report segments the baby care products market on the following basis:
• By Type:
o Baby Food
o Body Care
• Diapers And Wipes
• Skin And Hair Care
o Safety And Convenience
• Prams and Strollers
• Car Seat
• By Distribution Channel:
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Procter & Gamble
• Pigeon Corporation
• Nestle S.A.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Abbott
• Unilever
• Kimberly Clark Corporation
• Cotton Babies Inc.
• The Himalaya Drug Company
• Dabur International Limited
