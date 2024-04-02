Hermetic Packaging Market is projected to reach US$5.857 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 4.89%
The hermetic packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% from US$4.193 billion in 2022 to US$5.857 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the hermetic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.857 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the hermetic packaging market during the forecasted period is the growing electronics industry and the need for packaging these fragile and sensitive electronic gadgets into safe and reliable packaging. This helps in avoiding factors such as moisture, gases, and other harmful elements from the environment that could compromise their functionality.
Another factor that boosts the sales of hermetic packaging in the market is the growing awareness among consumers to purchase electronics with reliable and durable packaging. These electronic products are getting more sensitive, compact, and fragile as technological advancements are being constantly made which increases the need for safe packaging that can endure the shipment process in the online retail world to the consumer without harming the electronic device. Therefore, the technological advancements in electronics and the growth of online retail services are contributing to boosting the hermetic packaging market growth.
The hermetic packaging market, by configuration type, is divided into three types- Multilayer ceramic packages, metal can packages, and pressed ceramic packages. There are different configurations available in hermetic packaging such as multilayer ceramic packaging that involves the use of multiple layers of ceramic material which can provide electrical insulation, interconnection between electronic components, and thermal management. Therefore, this wide variety in configuration for hermetic packaging is contributing to fueling the market growth.
The hermetic packaging market, by type, is divided into five types- Ceramic metal sealing, glass material sealing, passivation glass, transponder glass, and reed glass. There are several types of hermetic packaging available in the market one such example is glass material sealing which is a process that is used in the manufacturing of the electronics industry to create a hermetic seal between metal and glass components. The variety of different types of hermetic packaging is anticipated to fuel the market for hermetic packaging over the forecast period.
The hermetic packaging market, by application, is divided into four types- Transistors, lasers, photodiodes, and airbag ignitors. Hermetic packaging provides a wide range of applications across several electronic products packaging such as photodiodes use this packaging to provide a sealed environment that protects the delicate semiconductor material of the photodiode from environmental factors such as moisture or humidity, dust, and corrosive gases. Hence, the wide range of applications for hermetic packaging is anticipated to fuel market growth.
The hermetic packaging market, by end-user industry, is divided into four types- Military and Defence, aerospace, automotive, and energy. The use case for hermetic packaging is crucial across several industries' end-users such as in the automotive industry hermetic packaging prevents the exposure of electric components of vehicles to corrosive gases that can lead to degradation and corrosion of those components which will cause failure of the automotive systems. Therefore, the application of hermetic packaging across different end-user industries is contributing to overall market growth.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the hermetic packaging market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing need for consumer electronics which all require this hermetic packaging to avoid harm from the environment to the product. Also, the growth of several end-user industries like aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and military across the North American region especially in the USA is bolstering the demand for hermetic packaging and is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the hermetic packaging market, such as Vertiv Group Corporation, SCHOTT AG, AMETEK, Amkor Technology, Texas Instruments, Teledyne Microelectronics, Kyocera Corporation, Materion Corporation, Egide, Micross Components, Legacy Technologies, and Hermetic Solutions Group.
The market analytics report segments the hermetic packaging market using the following criteria:
• By Configuration:
o Multilayer Ceramic Packages
o Metal Can Packages
o Pressed Ceramic Packages
• By Type:
o Ceramic Metal Sealing
o Glass Material Sealing
o Passivation Glass
o Transponder Glass
o Reed Glass
• By Application:
o Transistors
o Lasers
o Photo Diodes
o Airbag Ignitors
o Others
• By End-User Industry:
o Military and Defence
o Aerospace
o Automotive
o Energy
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Vertiv Group Corporation
• SCHOTT AG
• AMETEK
• Amkor Technology
• Texas Instruments
• Teledyne Microelectronics
• Kyocera Corporation
• Materion Corporation
• Egide
• Micross Components
• Legacy Technologies
• Hermetic Solutions Group
