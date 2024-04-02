MyTradeZone Emerges as the Social Network for Businesses, Changing the Game

MyTradeZone B2B Social Network - Network, Create, Profit MyTradeZone B2B Social Network Logo MyTradeZone Networking Picture

MyTradeZone is a disruptive way for businesses to network, generate leads and source products - cost effectively! It is a dedicated Social Network for businesses, event organizers and creators.” — Bachir Kassir

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTradeZone.com continues to shape the landscape of B2B networking under the guidance of Bachir Kassir. The platform demonstrates a significant and disruptive impact on the future of business networking, which is increasingly digital.

Offering a unique fusion of social networking and business tools, MyTradeZone.com caters to diverse B2B needs. It stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, creating a rich environment for businesses to connect, collaborate, and prosper.

In addition to its general networking capabilities, MyTradeZone plays a crucial and disruptive role in assisting trade show, events and networking groups organizers to quickly setup a digital twin version of their events extending the networking opportunity to beyond the event date, and to beyond physical participant of the event to create an always open networking environment for members. At the same time expanding the event outreach benefiting both event organizers and members. This strengthens regional and international economic growth, prosperity and competitiveness. Also this feature ensures continuous interaction and collaboration, extending the benefits of physical events into the digital realm.

Leveraging the latest technological innovation in AI and smart match making, MyTradeZone redefines business networking and paves new ways for businesses to network, connect, partner, source products and services, submit RFQs and generate leads - cost-effectively. It convenes companies of every size and specialty, locally and globally, thus promoting a more inclusive and dynamic business environment.

Market Trends and Global Impact

By 2030, the social trade market is anticipated to reach new heights, emphasising the immense potential for platforms like MyTradeZone.com to influence global trade significantly. These trends underscore the rising importance of digital connectivity in today's business landscape.

Unlike Alibaba and Amazon for businesses, and other B2B marketplaces, MyTradeZone is a Social networking site for businesses and is mainly a B2B search engine for companies, products, services, Groups and RFQs. Also unlike LinkedIn which mainly tailors to business professionals and recruiting, MyTradeZone tailors to businesses as the core unit.

MyTradeZone differentiates from others by connecting the demand side and supply side of businesses. Businesses needs to procure both products and services to be able to offer their own products and services, and MyTradeZone eco-system enables that.

Enhancing Trade Shows and Networking Events

Tailoring its services to the needs of trade shows and networking group organisers, MyTradeZone.com supplements traditional trade events. It enables organisers to extend their offerings to exhibitors and sponsors, thus broadening networking opportunities beyond the event's physical timeframe. This approach enriches the participant experience and opens up new monetisation avenues for organisers and creators. MyTradeZone integrate Stripe payment technology to facilitate peer to peer online payment enablement.

Crucially, MyTradeZone.com plays a key role in increasing the attendance of exhibitors and attendees at trade events. Assisting underprivileged companies in overcoming financial and geographical challenges significantly broadens access to global trade, enhancing inclusivity.

Future Outlook and Continued Innovation

Bachir Kassir asserts, “MyTradeZone.com is more than a platform; In a world of heavy business competition in all the fields, and increasing advertising and marketing cost, MyTradeZone provides a modern and efficient way for businesses to network and grow their businesses”

MyTradeZone offers an open-access B2B SaaS model, making it freely available for any business to join. This inclusivity ensures that businesses of all sizes and from various sectors can benefit from its extensive networking and collaboration capabilities.

For businesses seeking more advanced functionalities and premium features, MyTradeZone.com introduces its VIP edition. This is available through a nominal subscription fee. This provides additional tools and services, including high ranking on select search keywords, ability to create networking groups, and tools for creators, and peer to peer payment enablement. The paid edition is tailored to enhance networking and growth opportunities for businesses and creators aiming to maximise their reach and impact in the global marketplace.

