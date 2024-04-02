Industrial Refrigeration System Market is anticipated to reach US$39.863 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.86%
The industrial refrigeration system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% from US$23.476 billion in 2022 to US$39.863 billion by 2029.
The industrial refrigeration system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% from US$23.476 billion in 2022 to US$39.863 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the industrial refrigeration system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$39.863 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Industrial refrigeration systems are an important component in many businesses since they are required to maintain a specific temperature for a variety of products and supplies that are handled on a worldwide scale. The systems consist of a variety of equipment and accessories that enable the removal of heat from large-scale operations, decreasing the temperature to the required level.
The growing output of various processing industries and end consumers is expected to increase the size of the industrial refrigeration systems market. For example, the rising global food processing industry, which includes dairy, fruit, and vegetable processing, is expected to drive market demand and growth in industrial refrigeration in the future years.
The increased use of industrial refrigeration in different sectors supports the growth of the global refrigeration industry, which is predicted to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
The worldwide industrial refrigeration system market is expected to expand at a modest rate. Changing technical, environmental, and regulatory laws are projected to have an impact on the sector, posing a barrier to market growth.
For instance, According to Grant Thornton, the food processing business in India is rapidly expanding, with the whole market rising at a compound annual growth rate of around 7.3% between 2015 and 2022.
In addition, there are rising technology improvements and market developments, such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and other relevant elements. Certain industries, such as logistics, food processing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, will be key to the market's success.
Regulations governing end-user sectors are also predicted to have an impact on market growth. However, with estimates of robust growth rates in several end-user sectors, the market is predicted to continuously increase.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the industrial refrigeration system market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2024, Johnson Controls announced the YORK® YVWH Water-to-Watered Dual Variable Speed Screwed Hated Pumped, which was the first in North America to employ R-1234ze refrigerant. This ultra-low GWP refrigerant outperforms existing norms and is three times more energy efficient than typical boilers and chillers. By replacing old equipment, you may save energy, water, and carbon emissions.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-system-market
The global industrial refrigeration system market, based on equipment is categorized into- evaporator, compressor, condenser, control, and pump & valve. The evaporator is a critical component of the refrigeration cycle since it absorbs heat from a cooled material and evaporates into a gas. It consists of coils or tubes and is available in a variety of designs, including air-cooled, water-cooled, and direct expansion evaporators.
A compressor is an essential component for sustaining refrigerant flow and ensuring effective heat transfer. It compresses refrigerant vapor, raising pressure and temperature, and comes in a variety of designs, including reciprocating, rotary, screw, and centrifugal compressors.
The condenser is a device that releases heat to convert high-pressure, high-temperature refrigerant vapor into a liquid. It is made up of coils or tubes that circulate coolant and can be air-cooled, water-cooled, or evaporative, depending on the cooling medium.
The control system governs the functioning of a refrigeration system, which includes sensors, controllers, valves, and actuators, by monitoring parameters such as temperature, pressure, and flow rates. It may include manual controls, thermostats, pressure switches, and advanced automation systems.
Pumps move refrigerant and coolant fluids throughout a refrigeration system, providing correct flow rates and pressure levels. Valves regulate fluid flow, temperature, pressure, and distribution. Centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, control, expansion, and safety valves are among the most common types.
The global industrial refrigeration system market, based on refrigerants is categorized into- Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Hydrofluorocarbons, and Hydrofluoro-Olefin. CO2 is becoming increasingly popular as a refrigerant due to its minimal environmental effect and outstanding thermodynamic capabilities. It is largely employed in industrial refrigeration systems such as cold storage warehouses and supermarkets. Ammonia (NH3) is a low-cost and efficient refrigerant used in the food and beverage industry, cold storage, chemical processing, and ice formation. HCFCs, such as R22, are being phased out due to their ozone-depleting qualities, however, certain industrial refrigeration systems may continue to utilize them in diminishing numbers due to stronger restrictions.
Hydrocarbons such as propane and isobutane are gaining popularity as ecologically benign refrigerants due to their minimal ozone depletion and global warming potential. They are utilized in industrial refrigeration systems to cool at low temperatures. Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) were employed to replace ozone-depleting compounds, but restrictions have phased them out due to their significant warming potential.
Hydrofluoro-Olefin (HFO) refrigerants, such as R1234yf and R1234ze, are intended to reduce GWP and promote environmental sustainability in industrial refrigeration systems, thus assuring regulatory compliance.
The global industrial refrigeration system market, based on industry vertical is categorized into- refrigerated logistics, food & beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical. Refrigerated logistics is the regulated transportation, storage, and distribution of temperature-sensitive commodities, which employs industrial refrigeration systems in warehouses, cold storage facilities, transport vehicles, and cold chain logistics networks.
The food and beverage sector relies heavily on industrial refrigeration systems for processing, production, and storage. They are used in a variety of industries, including food processing factories, breweries, wineries, dairy operations, meat processing plants, cold storage warehouses, and distribution centers.
Industrial refrigeration systems are critical in the chemical industry for cooling, chilling, and temperature control in a variety of operations, including manufacturing, petrochemical refineries, pharmaceutical manufacture, and specialized chemical processing, providing accurate temperature control.
The pharmaceutical business uses industrial refrigeration systems to store and preserve temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, and other pharmaceutical goods. These systems ensure rigorous temperature control and regulatory compliance, ensuring pharmaceutical goods' efficacy, stability, and safety throughout their lifespan.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to develop rapidly throughout the projection period as a result of the area's growing industrial footprint and investments, which will contribute to an increase in industrial activity.
Europe and North America are likely to lead the industrial refrigeration market due to their large industrial outputs and rising demand for optimized manufacturing, which results in higher manufacture of enhanced technologies and gear.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global industrial refrigeration system market that have been covered are Johnson Controls, Alfa Laval, Copeland LP, Evapco, Inc., Ingersoll Rand, Daikin Industries Ltd, Bitzer, Lu-Ve Group, Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft, and Danfoss.
The market analytics report segments the global industrial refrigeration system market using the following criteria:
• By Equipment
o Evaporator
• Air Coil
• Liquid Chiller
o Compressor
• Screw Compressor
• Reciprocating Compressor
o Condenser
• Air-Cooled
• Water-Cooled
• Evaporative
o Control
o Pump & Valve
• By Refrigerant
o Carbon Dioxide
o Ammonia
o Hydrochlorofluorocarbons
o Hydrocarbons
o Hydrofluorocarbons
o Hydrofluoro-Olefin
• By Industry Vertical
o Refrigerated Logistics
• Warehouse
• Transportation
o Food & Beverage
• Fruits and Vegetable Processing
• Meat, Poultry and Fish Processing
• Dairy Processing
• Beverage
o Chemical
o Pharmaceutical
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Johnson Controls
• Alfa Laval
• Copeland LP
• Evapco, Inc.
• Ingersoll Rand
• Daikin Industries Ltd
• Bitzer
• Lu-Ve Group
• Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
• Danfoss
Explore More Reports:
• Walk-In Refrigerator Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/walk-in-refrigerator-market
• Magnetic Refrigeration Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/magnetic-refrigeration-market
• Refrigeration Coolers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/refrigeration-coolers-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn