FEMA Commemorates 45 Years of Emergency Management

WASHINGTON -- This week, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell commemorates FEMA’s 45th year of helping people before, during and after disasters. As we observe this anniversary, we honor the dedication of our workforce and continue our commitment to shaping an agency ready to meet our country’s needs in an ever-evolving disaster landscape.

“For 45 years, FEMA employees have served on the front lines to help people in their greatest time of need,” said Administrator Criswell. “Our employees are the heartbeat of our agency. Together, we’re building a more resilient nation by mitigating disasters and improving how we help people on their worst day. As our agency continues to grow and adapt to the needs of our country, I also challenge my team to keep leaning forward, improving our existing programs, harnessing new technology, and positioning ourselves for the increasing frequency and severity of disasters. I am proud of our agency’s service to our nation, for our role is more important now than ever before.”

FEMA was established by President Jimmy Carter through an executive order signed on April 1, 1979. He charged the agency with the dual mission of civil defense and disaster response and recovery. His dedication and legacy of public service continues to guide our workforce.

Over the last 45 years our all-hazards agency has responded thousands of disasters. Through billions of dollars in grants and trainings, we’ve also worked diligently to prepare our nation for disasters and mitigate their effects.

Though our agency continues to evolve and adapt, we remain as committed to serving people facing disasters as we were when President Carter founded our agency 45 years ago.