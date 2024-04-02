Michiganders: Every Disaster Requires a Separate Application for Assistance

LANSING, Mich. – If you were affected by the Aug. 24-26, 2023 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, and you applied for or received FEMA assistance for a previous disaster, you need to submit a new application for assistance.

By law, FEMA can only pay for damage caused by a federally declared disaster. Every disaster is different and requires a separate application for assistance. This helps make sure the right assistance flows quickly to those who need it.

It’s easy to apply one of four ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or other accessibility service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The deadline was recently extended to give all survivors more time to apply.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.