Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,420 in the last 365 days.

Michiganders: Every Disaster Requires a Separate Application for Assistance

LANSING, Mich. – If you were affected by the Aug. 24-26, 2023 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, and you applied for or received FEMA assistance for a previous disaster, you need to submit a new application for assistance.

By law, FEMA can only pay for damage caused by a federally declared disaster. Every disaster is different and requires a separate application for assistance. This helps make sure the right assistance flows quickly to those who need it.

It’s easy to apply one of four ways:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Use the FEMA mobile app
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or other accessibility service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.
  • Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The deadline was recently extended to give all survivors more time to apply. 

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757

You just read:

Michiganders: Every Disaster Requires a Separate Application for Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more