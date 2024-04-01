Governor Abbott Directs Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Across Texas

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources ahead of a severe storm system moving across the state today.



“Texas stands ready to swiftly deploy any emergency resources needed and help local officials keep their communities safe as severe weather begins to impact multiple regions of the state,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans in at-risk areas to take safety precautions, regularly monitor weather conditions, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to protect themselves and their loved ones. I thank the hardworking emergency response personnel who will help protect their communities over the course of these storms.”



According to the National Weather Service, a marginal to enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms is expected today from the Panhandle and North Texas through Central Texas. This severe storm system brings the threat of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes.



At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has placed the following state emergency response resources on standby to support severe weather response operations as warranted:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams

Urban Search & Rescue Teams Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat squads

Game Wardens and boat squads Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Incident Management Teams and saw crews Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Severe weather packages Texas Department of Public Safety: The Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities

The Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



Texans are encouraged to prepare for severe weather by taking safety precautions including monitoring local weather reports, gathering supplies for an emergency go-kit, and heeding warnings of local officials. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org and access flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org. Visit TexasReady.gov for additional severe storm safety tips.



Additionally, an elevated to critical wildfire risk continues for the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, and West Texas. State wildfire response resources continue to be staged across the impacted area in case they are needed to support local wildfire response efforts. Texans are urged to heed guidance from their local officials, limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.

