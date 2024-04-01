Governor Abbott Appoints Lewis To Statewide Health Coordinating Council

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Lewis to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC) for a term set to expire on August 31, 2029. The Council ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities. Based on these planning activities, the SHCC makes recommendations to the Governor and the legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP). The Council also provides overall guidance in the development of the TSHP, submission of the plan to the Governor, and promoting the implementation of the plan.

David Lewis of Austin is the president of Montlake Capital Management, LLC. He is a board member and former president of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society of Dallas/Fort Worth, board member of CFA Society of Seattle and the Lake Pointe MUD and Preserve, and former captain in the Civil Air Patrol. He is a member of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, CFA Institute, and CFA Society of Austin. Lewis received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.