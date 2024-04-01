Governor Abbott Announces Corinth Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Corinth has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Corinth on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“As Texans, we pride ourselves on taking something and making it better,” said Representative Richard Hayes. “Whether it’s toast, a measurement of size, tea, or our music, we are world renowned for our legendary Texas culture. I am proud to have the honor of representing the City of Corinth and congratulate them on their designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Corinth is a vibrant example of the music community’s best.”

“With the forthcoming opening of our new public amphitheater at the Commons at Agora Park and the continued growth expected in Corinth, becoming certified as a Music Friendly Texas Community was an important achievement for us,” said Mayor Bill Heidemann. “We wanted to make it known that Corinth now has an amazing outdoor venue and is looking to attract performers. We also believe this certification is an indicator of our City’s commitment to providing a high quality of life for our residents as it encourages the development of performing arts in our community.”

“Our City staff, City Council, and Corinth Economic Development Corporation wanted to focus on becoming a Music Friendly Texas Community this fiscal year, and we’re proud to say that we’ve achieved that,” said City Manager Scott Campbell. “The City will be hosting several new events this year that focus on musical acts, and we hope to encourage more through participating in the Music Friendly Texas certification program.”

“Having the City of Corinth recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Community is a great asset through the tools and resources it provides to music industry professionals in our region,” said President of the Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce and Corinth Council Member Tina Henderson. “We hope to see these members of our business community continue to grow and be successful here.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the City of Corinth, and the Corinth Economic Development Corporation will be held in person and virtually on Thursday, April 4, at Corinth City Hall and will include speakers from the Corinth community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend in person or join online.

Corinth Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, April 4 at 5:30 PM

Corinth City Hall

3300 Corinth Parkway

Corinth, TX 76208

Or join virtually: bit.ly/TMOCorinthCert

More details: facebook.com/events/408630585078974/

Inquiries may be directed to Emma Crotty, City of Corinth | Corinth Economic Development Corporation, 940-498-3246, emma.crotty@cityofcorinth.com

Corinth becomes the 59th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.