Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,411 in the last 365 days.

Senator Linda Stewart Responds to Decision to Allow Abortion Amendment on Ballot

FLORIDA, April 1 - Orlando, FL – With the announcement of the Florida Supreme court decision approving the language of a ballot initiative that would protect access to abortion, Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) speaks out:

 

“The language of Amendment 4 is perfectly clear and we are thankful that a majority of the members of the Florida Supreme Court agreed.”

 

Floridians Protecting Freedom, also known as Yes on 4 Florida, is the name of the grassroots group that gathered the nearly 1 million signatures needed to put the proposed amendment on the ballot. With the Supreme Court approval, the proposed amendment will now require 60% of votes to pass. The language of the ballot initiative reads as follows:

 

"Except as provided in Article X, Section 22, no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."

 

The initiative would not change the state legislature's authority to enact a law requiring the parents of a minor to be notified if their child is seeking an abortion, with exceptions that can be attained through a judicial waiver.

 

“Yes on 4 Florida has worked hard to get this amendment on the ballot, and they fought harder against those who would like to see women’s freedom and autonomy taken away from them. I am glad the Supreme Court of Florida ruled in favor of taking the initiative to the people, and I hope to see further protections for women’s rights. There is nothing unclear about the choice being given to Floridians this upcoming November. Now is the time to register to vote and ensure our rights in the state’s constitution,” said Stewart.

 

###

 

You just read:

Senator Linda Stewart Responds to Decision to Allow Abortion Amendment on Ballot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more