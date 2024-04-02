Submit Release
Eastbound Nimitz Highway closed at Pearl Harbor for sign removal

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of a full closure of Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction, exiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, between O’Malley Boulevard and Valkenburgh Street. Roadwork will occur on Wednesday night, April 3, through Friday morning, April 5, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for the removal of overhead signs. A single left lane will be closed on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction at the same location.

Motorists are notified that a full closure will be needed in June to install the new permanent signs. In the meantime, temporary signs will be in place directing motorists to their destinations. HDOT will notify the public of future closures once the schedule is set.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, follow all traffic signs, and to allow for extra travel time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

