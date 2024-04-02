Traffic emergency zone hearing for Kaumualii Highway in Kekaha

Main, News Posted on Apr 1, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Kaumuali‘i Highway (Route 50) near mile post 24.4 in in the vicinity of Kῑkῑaola Boat Harbor for emergency culvert repair. This notice is pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 264.1.5.

HDOT is planning two nights of lane closures of the route this Tuesday and Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with short, intermittent, full closures to conduct temporary pavement repairs. Follow-up work to repair the culverts and conduct permanent pavement repairs is still being scheduled.

A traffic emergency zone declaration will allow HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Kaumuai‘i Highway (Route 50) at mile post 24.4 as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join, or call in to 1(808) 829-4853 using conference pin 454 092 209#

