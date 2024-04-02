Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2024 slated for May

VIETNAM, April 2 -

HÀ NỘI — The 31st Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024) is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from May 9-12, the event's organisers have announced.

The upcoming event will include the participation of 350 businesses from over 30 countries and territories, including the US, Poland, Germany, Russia, mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, India and Việt Nam.

It will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on Trần Hưng Đạo Street in Hoàn Kiếm District.

A wide range of products will be showcased at over 500 booths, focusing on main categories including pharmaceuticals, medical machinery and equipment; hospital services, medical tourism, dental, laboratory and analytical equipment, cosmetics and beauty care equipment.

The event will help to introduce the State's policies on health work, medical and pharmaceutical investment cooperation, and highlight achievements and advanced products and technologies in the fields of pharmaceutical production, medical and laboratory equipment, analysis, smart health, medical examination and treatment services, while facilitating co-operation among domestic and international businesses.

A business matching programme and many workshops on various topics will also form part of the three-day event, its organisers - Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC said.

The previous edition attracted more 450 enterprises from 20 countries and territories. — VNS