Manchin Statement on New EPA Agreement for West Virginia's Lower Guyandotte Watershed

April 01, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) settlement agreement with environmental groups that would force West Virginia to set 11 new Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for conductivity in the Lower Guyandotte watershed in southwestern West Virginia.

“While I continue to review the EPA’s proposed settlement agreement regarding the Lower Guyandotte watershed, I am deeply concerned about this seemingly unprecedented executive action, especially since West Virginia was not given a seat at the negotiating table. If the EPA has any legitimate water quality concerns, they should have worked with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, which knows our waterways better than the federal government ever will. Instead of collaborating with the state, it appears the EPA colluded with environmental groups to enter into a 'sue and settle' agreement that bypasses the regulatory process and expands federal authority without any accountability. If true, that would demonstrate an outright disregard for the profound impact these de facto regulations will have on the American economy and the lives of everyday citizens. I urge every state, county, city and business official to submit a comment at this link to demonstrate how devastating this agreement and these new regulations would be to the state.”

The Lower Guyandotte River watershed occupies most of Cabell and Lincoln counties, as well as the northern third of Logan County and small portions of Putnam, Boone, Kanawha and Mason counties.