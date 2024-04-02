CBP officers seize over $818K in hard narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $818,000 in street value.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This cocaine seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

Packages containing 61 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Friday, Mar. 29, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2014 GMC Terrain for a secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 61.28 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle and 2 grams of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $818,364.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

