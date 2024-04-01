Michael McEvoy has agreed to continue serving as B.C.’s information and privacy commissioner until the appointment of a new commissioner, expected within the next few weeks.

McEvoy’s six-year term as commissioner ended on March 31, 2024, and he is not seeking a second term.

Under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Special Committee to Appoint an Information and Privacy Commissioner makes recommendations to the legislature as to who to appoint. Applications for a new commissioner closed in January 2024.

The information and privacy commissioner is an officer of the legislative assembly and is appointed for a six-year term.

To learn more about Special Committee to Appoint an Information and Privacy Commissioner, visit: https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/committees/42ndparliament-5thsession-ipc/

To learn more about the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, visit: https://www.oipc.bc.ca/