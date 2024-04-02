Comparably Ranks Egnyte Among the Top 50 Best Engineering Teams of 2024
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced it has received a Comparably Award for one of the Best Engineering Teams. Based on anonymous sentiment ratings from current employees in the engineering department over 12 months, Egnyte is honored to be listed among the top 50 engineering teams, showcasing the company's dedication to building an inclusive, collaborative, and challenging workplace environment.
"This recognition from Comparably due to the positive feedback from our employees is an amazing achievement," said Tal Broner, Executive Vice President of Software Engineering at Egnyte. "Our engineering team members work hard to bring to life innovative ideas that change how today's modern workforce collaborates, protects, and identifies critical content while working in an environment where they are encouraged to share their suggestions and run with projects that better how our customers work. I'm proud of our incredible engineers for their dedication and positive contributions."
Egnyte's engineering team members anonymously describe the best aspects of their team and working environment:
● "In short, my team members are both passionate and encouraging. It is a good environment for work."
● "My team is spread across three countries, consisting of talented individuals who are always there to help each other. We always strive forward to get better as a team by optimizing the processes through regular retrospectives. Everyone respects others' boundaries [and] takes pride in others' achievements."
● "My team eagerly helps people who have questions, even if they're from a different team. From my teammates I learn to care about the company as a whole from our position."
Comparably bases its lists on employee feedback around more than 16 core culture metrics, with the 'Best Department' awards only including feedback measured from that specific department. This recognition is Egnyte's 17th Comparably Award, most recently being honored as one of the top 100 large companies for Best Company Culture.
To learn about Egnyte's career opportunities, visit https://www.egnyte.com/careers.
About Egnyte:
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
About Egnyte:
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
