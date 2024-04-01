Project proposals sought for Share with Wildlife funding in FY 2025

As of April 1, 2024, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s (Department’s) Share with Wildlife program will begin accepting proposals for projects with a planned start date on or after January 15, 2025. All project proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The Department’s Share with Wildlife program was initiated in the early 1980s and welcomes proposals for wildlife-focused projects taking place in New Mexico in four categories: habitat enhancement, biological and ecological research, wildlife rehabilitation, and wildlife education. The program receives an average of about 30 proposals annually and has consistently funded approximately 9 – 11 projects each year. This year, the Department is aiming to fund fewer, larger projects that may extend for 2 years maximum (see details below).

Project topics of particular interest to the Department, details about proposal format, and submission directions are listed in the Call For Project Information (CFPI) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, available at http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/conservation/share-with-wildlife/.

Examples of habitat projects that address the CFPI’s topics of interest include habitat enhancements to benefit nectar-feeding bats on the Double E Wildlife Management Area (WMA) or riparian species on the River Ranch WMA. Research projects that focus on issues of interest for Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN) as specified in the CFPI are also encouraged. SGCN of particular interest for FY 2025 include the Arkansas River shiner, black-tailed prairie dog, boreal toad, pinyon jay, Rio Grande sucker, spotted bat, western river cooter, and western yellow bat. Permitted wildlife rehabilitators and environmental educators who want to design and/or implement curricula focused on SGCN, their habitats, climate change adaptation, and other science-driven topics are also invited to submit project proposals.

NEW for FY 2025 : Projects of up to two years in length can be proposed. The budget for habitat or research projects cannot exceed $50,000 per project year (total of $100,000 over the two years); budgets for rehabilitation or education projects cannot exceed $20,000 per project year (total of $40,000 over the two years). Collaboration with tribal entities is encouraged for any project type.

Please note that ALL individuals who plan to submit a habitat or research project proposal MUST contact the Share with Wildlife Coordinator (Coordinator), Karen H. Gaines (karenh.gaines@dgf.nm.gov ) , as soon as possible but no later than 4:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, May 10, 2024 to discuss their project. Individuals submitting proposals for rehabilitation or education projects are encouraged, but not required, to contact the Coordinator to discuss their proposed project topic by the May 10 deadline. All applicants must follow all instructions provided in the CFPI and use the appropriate Share with Wildlife Proposal Cover Sheet for their project type (habitat, research, rehabilitation, or education) provided on the above website.

All proposals must be submitted electronically, preferably in a single .pdf file (no .zip files accepted), to karenh.gaines@dgf.nm.gov no later than 4:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The Coordinator is looking forward to seeing the innovative and compelling proposals that will be submitted this year by the many researchers, wildlife rehabilitators, and educators who are deeply invested in learning about, caring for, and sharing their knowledge of the amazing diversity of wildlife in New Mexico. The Share with Wildlife program receives terrific proposals every year from interested parties across New Mexico and from other states, and this year’s proposals are anticipated to be just as exciting.

All questions about the application process should be directed to the Coordinator at karenh.gaines@dgf.nm.gov.