Spring Activities in Boston

This month, we are highlighting educational activities, entertainment, and seasonal events in Boston to celebrate the onset of spring.

Spring is here!  As the weather gets warmer, many find themselves restless from managing the winter cold.   Others even experience spikes in mental health conditions such as depression with the change of the seasons.  We at the EAP see this month as an opportunity to not just reconnect and visit with friends and family, but to reintroduce yourself to the rich culture of Boston through its museums, seasonal celebrations, food, activities and more.  Listed below are several options to consider: 

Boston offers many exceptional museums for individuals and families. Visit the websites listed below to learn more:

  • This Eventbrite calendar also shows both free and paid events for the spring season.
  • The City of Boston’s own Parks and Recreation continues to offer their free fitness series, which includes in person and virtual yoga, Tai Chi, strength building classes, and more. 
  • The Boston Marathon, happening this year on Monday April 15, is a not-to-be-missed celebration of Boston spirit and determination.
  • Have you ever explored or experienced your own city like a tourist?   We encourage you to take a trolley tour and learn about Boston’s historic downtown, or consider a duck boat tour for excellent sightseeing vistas on land and water.

As always, if you need help with stress or adjusting to the change in the seasons, we at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) are available for you. Have a warm and safe April.

