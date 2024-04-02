Copenhagen’s 2024 Concert Schedule Shaping Up To Be Memorable

With so many great shows, people can’t go to all of them. Do your homework early for the specific shows you are interested in and keep an eye on ticket release dates and resale market prices.” — Ryan Forney, EuropeTripDeals.com

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denmark’s capital city is infamous for its gentle and welcoming atmosphere. But that will soon change as several world-famous musical acts will be “rocking” the city in the coming months.

The biggest shows currently on the upcoming Copenhagen Event Calendar include:

J Balvin - Royal Arena, May 10, 2024

Jonas Brothers - Royal Arena, May 20, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo - Royal Arena, May 30, 2024

Rod Stewart - Royal Arena, June 9, 2024

Nicki Minaj - Royal Arena, June 11, 2024

Andre Rieu - Royal Arena, June 13, 2024

Metallica - Parken, June 14-16, 2024

Minds of 99 - Parken, June 21-23, 2024

Judas Priest - Royal Arena, June 26, 2024

P!nk (Pink) - Parken, July 6, 2024

Justin Timberlake - Royal Arena, August 29-30, 2024

The popularity of these performers means tickets may be hard to come by, but not necessarily impossible.

Notes Ryan Forney of EuropeTripDeals.com, “many of these acts are on the Top 25 Europe Concert Tours list. There are a ton of great performers all over the continent this summer.”

Forney says people should use this to their advantage. “With so many great shows, people can’t go to all of them. Do your homework early for the specific shows you are interested in and keep an eye on ticket release dates and resale market prices. Typically, the earlier you buy the better. But if you are observant, some late deals can be found too.”

And if you can’t make any of them – don’t fret. There are plenty more great musical performances lined up around Copenhagen at Royal Arena, Parken, K.B. Hallen, Vega, Amager Bio, DR Koncerthuset, and more.

